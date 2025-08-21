Former NHLer shockingly selects 'a healthy' Jack Hughes over Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews in Top 20 NHL centers ranking

Former NHLer and analyst Mike Rupp shocked many by choosing a healthy Jack Hughes over two-time 60-goal scorer Auston Matthews in the NHL Network’s Top 20 Centers ranking.
During the discussion on the NHL Network’s top 20 centers segment, Rupp explained that his preference for Hughes was based on the player being fully healthy, noting that injuries have impacted Hughes’s career trajectory.
"A healthy Jack Hughes, I would take him over Auston Matthews” - Mike Rupp on NHL Network’s ‘Top 20 Centers’ show.”
Jack Hughes has faced multiple injuries in his career, with shoulder issues being a recurring problem. He recently underwent surgery on his right shoulder and is expected to make a full recovery when the Devils' training camp starts.
Hughes appeared in 62 games last term, recording 70 points through 27 goals and 43 assists with a +12 rating. The 24-year-old has been with the Devils since they drafted him first overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.
NHL fans react to Mike Rupp selecting Jack Hughes over Auston Matthews in top 20 centers
NHL fans on X quickly reacted to Mike Rupp selecting Jack Hughes over Auston Matthews in the NHL Network's top 20 centers ranking, sharing their opinions.
One tweeted:
"I honestly would too, mainly because Jack is almost four years younger and Matthews has had his own injury issues."
Another chimed in:
"I don’t get the Hughes hype. Yes he is amazing BUT over Matthews? Come on. Poll any GM who they would rather have and I guarantee they’d say Matthews. IMO, which no one care about lol, I wouldn’t put Hughes top 5."
Here are some of the other top reactions on X:
"Problem is he may not be durable. He averages 61 games per season. Not sure that's going to change," a third fan posted.
"I'm not a huge Matthews guy but Hughes was pretty invisible at the 4 Nations tournament. He does have the benefit of being 4 years younger than Matthews, but has had a difficult time staying healthy and the team has been going through a slow rebuild with him, fault or not," another opined.
Auston Matthews' season was also cut short to 67 games after sustaining an upper-body injury last term. He amassed 78 points through 33 goals and 45 assists. Meanwhile, the Leafs captain contributed 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists) in 13 playoff games.
