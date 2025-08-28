  • home icon
  Former NHLers rave about Nathan MacKinnon's physicality - "He's a violent hockey player" 

Former NHLers rave about Nathan MacKinnon's physicality - "He's a violent hockey player" 

By ARJUN B
Published Aug 28, 2025 05:00 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn
Former NHLers rave about Nathan MacKinnon's physicality - Source: Imagn

Former NHLers-turned-analysts Mike Rupp and Brian Boyle had high praise for Nathan MacKinnon’s physical style of play.

The two were part of an NHL Network panel discussing the league's top 20 centers, and they both agreed that MacKinnon, who ranked second on the list, plays the game with a rare level of intensity and aggression.

Boyle minced no words in his assessment of the Colorado Avalanche center's playing style.

"He's an angry bull. He's mean. He's not happy when he has the puck. He's a violent hockey player. He's a violent skater," Boyle said. "And you want to come and try and run him, he is going to give it back to you. And a lot of times he's going to keep the puck as well."
Boyle added that MacKinnon has a certain "bark" to his game, drawing comparisons to Allen Iverson's iconic crossover move.

Fellow analyst Mike Rupp echoed Boyle's sentiments, saying that even though MacKinnon isn’t as big as players like Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl, his strength and aggressive style still make him a tough matchup.

"He'll skate at you violently. He is a violent skater. And if you get in his way, he'll run you over," Rupp said. "If you try to be a little passive and try to play him, he'll make you look foolish with his moves."
Rupp went on to describe MacKinnon as an "ultimate competitor" whose relentless style is a "treat" to watch, especially when the Avalanche are chasing a comeback:

"In what world would he not be number one? It just happens that the guy that is just a little bit different."

Nathan MacKinnon racked up 116 points in 79 regular-season games last season, adding 11 more points in seven playoff contests.

Mike Rupp on Nathan MacKinnon's first season without Mikko Rantanen

As the Colorado Avalanche embark on their first full season without winger Mikko Rantanen, NHL analyst Mike Rupp is eager to see how star center Nathan MacKinnon's game evolves in the absence of his longtime linemate.

The Avalanche dealt Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes in January, and he was later flipped to the Dallas Stars ahead of the trade deadline.

"I'm really curious where it goes from here because this is going into the first season without Mikko Rantanen for a full season," Rupp said. "I know there's a lot of talent there, but is his game going to have to adjust and be a little bit different, and what does that mean?"

Rupp pondered whether MacKinnon might see a shift towards more assists or increased shooting, noting the center's league-leading 84 helpers and shot volume last season.

How do you think Nathan MacKinnon will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Veer Badani
