The Los Angeles Kings hired Ken Holland as their general manager on May 14. After one week on the job, he is already deep into planning. Holland is calling other GMs, talking with agents and meeting with his new staff.

“It’s great being back in a GM chair,” Holland told The Athletic on Wednesday. “I’m excited.”

The Kings offered a good mix of hockey and lifestyle. The job fits both his career goals and his family life. Holland thanked team owner Philip Anschutz and president Luc Robitaille for the opportunity. His wife, Cindi, also supported the decision.

“At this stage of our lives, it had to be a decision that worked for the both of us,” he said.

Holland wants to keep the front office mostly the same. He plans to retain Nelson Emerson, Glen Murray and Marc Bergevin.

“I’m going to keep everybody,” Holland said. “They had 105 points. It was a wonderful job by Rob Blake and all the people around him.”

Marc Bergevin has interviewed twice for the GM job with the New York Islanders. If he doesn’t get that role, Holland said he would be glad to keep working with him.

During his year away from team management, Holland stayed involved with hockey. He worked with NHL Hockey Operations and attended GM meetings.

He’s looking to improve the Kings and is ready to make bold moves.

“I plan to be aggressive,” Holland said. "Ownership is prepared to go to the cap."

The Kings have cap space and a solid roster.

“The goal is to put a competitive team on the ice and, at the right time, be aggressive to try to make the team better,” he added.

Holland also hinted at making moves that could attract top players.

"Hopefully I can make a few decisions and we can convince a player or two to come join us,” he said.

Ken Holland brings years of experience. He helped turn the Oilers around, guiding them from a struggling team to one win away from a Stanley Cup. Now, he hopes to do the same in Los Angeles.

Ken Holland brings experience from Detroit and Edmonton, where he built strong teams. He is not starting a rebuild in L.A. Instead, he must improve a team that keeps losing early in the playoffs.

The Kings tied a team record with 105 points but lost to Edmonton again. Ken Holland will decide on coach Jim Hiller and several free agents. He also needs to assess veteran players like Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar.

