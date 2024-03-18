Former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) players Nicolas Daigle and Massimo Siciliano will face up to 10 years in prison. This is after they pleaded guilty to charges of sexually assaulting a minor in June 2021. The assault took place during celebrations for their team's championship win, as revealed in a statement read by prosecutor Michel Berube.

The victim was a 17-year-old employee at a Quebec City-area hotel where the team was staying during the playoffs. Her identity remains anonymous due to a publication ban.

According to her testament, the victim had initially declined invitations to join the team's celebration and to go to Daigle's room, citing hotel policy. However, she later returned to the hotel at Daigle's request. Upon arrival, she found Siciliano in the room, whom she did not know, and subsequently felt trapped.

Both then assaulted her for approximately 40 minutes, during which Daigle filmed the act without her knowledge.

Both Daigle and Siciliano admitted to being intoxicated and failing to obtain the victim's consent. Furthermore, they acknowledged that the victim did not enjoy the experience.

In a recent development, the victim addressed the court during the sentencing hearing, speaking for four minutes about the impact of the assault on her life.

"I was vulnerable, the ideal sardine for their fish net," she said, "I fell into a trap for a long time thinking that it was my fault that I was there. I felt guilty. Now, I am convinced more than ever that what I experienced should not have happened, that it was not my fault, that I was a victim of sexual assault."

"I also think of the relatives, the families of the accused, who, regardless of the position they adopt, must be upset."

Blue Jackets prospect Jordan Dumais suspended by his QMJHL for off-ice infraction

Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Jordan Dumais has been suspended for five games by the QMJHL's Halifax Mooseheads due to an off-ice infraction.

The Halifax Mooseheads released an official statement on X that reads:

"Dumais, who is back healthy, will miss the remainder of the regular season and the first game of the playoffs. Since this was an off-ice infraction, the matter was handled internally while the team remained in constant communication with the league."

Dumais' suspension began with the game against the Charlottetown Islanders. He faces charges of impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol level over .08.

Dumais is ranked as the No. 3 prospect for the Blue Jackets and has a remarkable career in the QMJHL.