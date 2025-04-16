Former Rangers D-man claims HC Peter Laviolette has "lost the room"

Former New York Rangers defenseman Michael Del Zotto believes head coach Peter Laviolette has “lost the room” with the team amid a disappointing 2024-25 season.

Ad

The Rangers, who won the Presidents' Trophy last season, were eliminated from playoff contention after dropping to 38-36-7 on the year with one game left.

Reports of tension in the locker room have surfaced, especially after defenseman Calvin de Haan expressed frustration about limited ice time since being acquired at the trade deadline.

On the NHL Network, Del Zotto opined it's an indication that Laviolette may have lost control of the team, saying:

Ad

Trending

"It looks like he’s lost the room. They’ll address that. I’d imagine two or three big moves this offseason. So I think the cultural shift might happen quicker than people expect, just because it’s the Rangers and not a small-market team struggling to draw in talent."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Del Zotto believes the Rangers can still attract free agents despite the issues, citing their history and market.

"I'm concerned. I'm not panicked," Zotto said. "The New York Rangers are the New York Rangers—an Original Six franchise playing at MSG every night. The best players want to play there under the bright lights.”

Del Zotto pointed out that New York is not for everyone due to the intense media scrutiny, but most players are still drawn to the team.

Ad

With just one game left versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, big changes could be coming for New York this off-season.

Peter Laviolette on "everything gets looked" after disappointing Rangers' season

Speaking after the Rangers' practice on Sunday, Peter Laviolette acknowledged he is not oblivious to the possibility that his performance will be evaluated critically.

“I think everything gets looked at when a year is not good like this. I’m not blind to anything." Peter Laviolette said. "I love being here with these guys and the New York Rangers. It’s a year where everything went right to a year where things didn’t go right. When things don’t go right, I’m sure everything gets looked at”

Laviolette acknowledged that his job might be under review but said he wants to stay with the Rangers. He spoke about how much he loves the team and the city, saying New York is where he wants to be.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama