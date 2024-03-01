"Fragile" Such a baby": Fans react to Connor Bedard's apparent outburst for no-call on slash by Josh Manson

Connor Bedard was visibly frustrated as the Chicago Blackhawks had trouble finding anything in a crushing 5-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at home on Thursday.

Bedard had a tough time throughout the game. He had one shot on goal, two blocked shots, one missed opportunity and hit the post during the second period. In the third period, he was slashed by the Avs' Josh Manson; however, no call was made by the officials on the play.

Expand Tweet

As Bedard returned to the bench, the rookie vented his frustration by slamming a few things, seemingly as a result of the no-call on the slash. One fan, reacting to Bedard's outburst, tweeted:

"Lmao bro is such a baby"

Expand Tweet

Another chimed in:

"Dude might break something getting that aggressive. He’s so fragile"

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other top reactions on X, formerly Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This was the fifth consecutive loss for the Chicago Blackhawks, who are languishing at the bottom of the league with 35 points. Bedard has accumulated four points in the last five games and is still the leading rookie in scoring with 40 points.

How did Avalanche shut out Connor Bedard and Blackhawks?

Nathan MacKinnon had two points in the matchup and took his tally to 100 points in 61 games. He accomplished the milestone after scoring at 17:32 of the third period to secure the 5-0 win for the Avs.

Expand Tweet

Notably, MacKinnon also became the fourth player in Colorado's history to score 100 or more points in more than one or more consecutive seasons.

Zach Parise had two goals and finished the night with three points for the Avs, while Cake Makar garnered two assists and became the first defenseman for the club to have a 50-point campaign in more than one season.

With the two points, the Avs sit just two points behind the Central Division leaders, the Dallas Stars (81 points). Colorado takes on the Nashville Predators next on Saturday. As for Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks, they will be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.