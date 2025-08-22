Frank Nazar's $46.2M Blackhawks extension raises questions over 20-year-old star's future with Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks' extension of Frank Nazar, signed on Thursday, has raised concerns about another key member of the team: Franchise center Connor Bedard.
Bedard is entering the final year of his entry-level contract. As such, he’s been eligible to sign an extension since July 1, but nothing has come to fruition thus far.
That situation has led notable NHL insider Frank Seravalli to discuss what the future could hold for the 20-year-old Bedard.
Seravalli had this to say during an appearance on B/R Open Ice published on August 22:
"He was eligible to sign an extension as of July 1. That hasn't happened yet. I think both sides seem pretty content in sitting back and waiting to see how this all important third year plays out after a bit of a disappointing sophomore season.”
The issue now lies in Frank Nazar’s seven-year, $46.2 million extension, setting the tone for the contract extension Bedard could sign.
Seravalli added:
“Does this 6.6 number for Frank Nazar, given that he kind of outplayed Connor Bedard, does that suppress Bedard's next contract, if he was thinking in the $9 to $10 million range, if he's going long term? Does this push that number down?”
Check out Servalli’s comments here:
Servalli concluded that neither Bedard nor the Blackhawks is in a rush to get a deal done. If anything, both sides seem content with waiting to see what happens this upcoming season. But in the meantime, Frank Nazar has found security with the team moving forward. The expectation is that Bedard won’t be far behind.
Frank Nazar extension raises additional concerns
Seravalli is not the only NHL expert to voice concerns regarding Frank Nazar’s extension. During an appearance on NHL Network on August 21, Brian Boyle and Bruce Boudreau went on the air to discuss their concerns regarding Nazar’s new contract.
While Boyle and Boudreau lauded Nazar’s talent, they also offered these possible objections. Boyle stated:
“I just think 52 games, 53 games, 56 games total or whatever it is, is a small sample size. So, I worry about it.”
Boudreau echoed Boyle’s comments by stating:
“Boy, you got to prove a little bit more before you get a $47 million contract.”
Both Boyle and Boudreau believe that Nazar will be a good player in the NHL for years to come. But it’s the timing of the extension that leaves the door open to questions. But if Nazar proves he’s worth the money, his contract could be among the NHL’s biggest bargains moving forward.
