Frank Vatrano admits to cheating on his ACT exams before playing for Boston College

Anaheim Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano has admitted to cheating on his ACT exams before attending Boston College.

In a video shared by Empty Netters on Instagram, Vatrano detailed the events leading up to his academic dishonesty and its consequences.

"So I took the ACT the first time," Vatrano said. "I got like a 14 on. I think you get like a 13 for signing your name." Vantrano said, "BC obviously knew about my grades in my senior year, and they're like ... you're going to have to take another test."

"Took another test. My scores jumped to a 24. ... Called BC, like, hey, I got a 24. ...'Yeah, that's great. But because of the significant jump in your scores, ACT might question your scores, but if you don't hear anything, so we're good to go ... you're accepted."

Despite his attempts to explain the improvement through studying, Vatrano's explanation was rejected, leading to further scrutiny.

"So I take the SAT. ... I got a 1550," Vatrano said.

"He's like, 'Those scores are good enough to get into school. We'll see you in October'. I get to school in September."

"I remember I was doing classes. Did rookie initiation, all thit stuff! Feeling comfortable at school, and I got called off the ICE one day."

"Another day goes by, I get called by my coach there. He's like, 'What happened on your ACT scores?' I was like, well, I just did better. He's like, 'No! I know you cheated.'"

Facing pressure from Boston College and the ACT board, Vatrano eventually admitted to cheating on certain sections of the ACT. This admission resulted in dire consequences for his academic and athletic career.

"He's like," Vatrano said, "you cheated in a few sections. Like, if you come forward and say you cheated, like, we'll get you out of it. I was like, okay, I cheated on a couple of sections. All right!"

Vatrano confirmed to cheating in ACT:

"Yes, I did. I didn't on the SAT. ACT I did as I was a young kid at the time. Stupid mistake. You know what I mean?"

Frank Vatrano got his admission revoked

Despite being aware of the situation, Boston College ultimately revoked Frank Vatrano's admission, forcing him to transfer to another institution.

"So, like I said," Vatrano said, "'my ACT and all those scores'. Those scores were in too late. So my plan was to Redshirt at BC for the year, which sucked ..."

"But in order to do that NCAA was on board with a BC admission. I had to go through the admissions again."

"I transferred into U Mass January of 2013. And then I still had to go to the NCAA because they were hit me with. There's a transfer penalty, and then they hit me with the cheating penalty."

"So I got a year and a half suspension from the NCAA. So I sat out 13 ... I didn't play hockey for two years."

Due to these issues, Vatrano went undrafted and later got into the League through the Bruins' training camp.