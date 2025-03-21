"Fraud team continues to be frauds": Internet reacts as Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks officially get eliminated from playoff contention 

The Chicago Blackhawks are out of the playoff race after losing 3-1 to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. This was their sixth straight loss, dropping their record to 20-40-9. They are 28 points below the Western Conference playoff cut-off with only 26 points left to earn.

Ad

Connor Bedard said postgame that young players must use each game to try and improve.

“We’ve got so many young guys that every game is important, just for growth and trying to improve,” Connor Bedard said via Chicago Sun-Times. “We’re not fighting for a playoff spot or anything, but we’re trying to get better. We’re still competitors.”

Ad

Trending

The Blackhawks allowed two goals in the first 10 minutes. Chicago had a 14-8 scoring chance advantage in the last two periods but failed to score.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following this, NHL fans reacted to the Blackhawks' official elimination on X/Twitter:

"This fraud team continues to be FRAUDS," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Request a trade to NYR," another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"People actually bought season tickets for Bedard’s first year thinking they were gonna win the Cup or something," one fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Bedard ain’t gonna be happy," a fan wrote.

"The Hawks have something good brewing. It takes year to build. They are way better than last year and I don't care what the record shows," another fan commented.

Ad

"Save this kid. Throw some offer sheets next year to mess Chicago up. You know it’s going to happen. Just like St. Louis did," one fan added.

Craig Button advises Connor Bedard to not sign long-term with Chicago Blackhawks

NHL analyst Craig Button advised Connor Bedard on Wednesday to refrain from signing a long-term deal with the Chicago Blackhawks. Bedard is currently on his entry-level contract until 2025-26 and can sign an extension starting July 1.

Ad

Button criticized the Blackhawks, who are last in their division. Bedard, however, leads the team with 53 points in 68 games.

"The Chicago Blackhawks are awful. If I was Bedard's agent, I wouldn't sign him to any extension...," Button said on the 'Donnie and Dhali' podcast. "There's no benefit to signing early. He'll make the same money if he waits until next July. Plus, waiting opens him up to potential offer sheets.

Ad

"For me, Bedard needs evidence from the Blackhawks that a long-term deal is worth it. Because right now, there is nothing in Chicago that makes you think staying is beneficial," he added.

The Chicago Blackhawks are far from a competitive team right now. It will be interesting to see if Bedard chooses to stay or look for greener pastures elsewhere.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama