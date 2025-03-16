“Free bedsy get him in a real team”: Fans react as Connor Bedard’s frustration boils over in fiery exchange with Canucks

Tensions boiled over between Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks players in a fiery exchange involving Connor Bedard during Vancouver's 6-2 win on Saturday. The incident occurred late in the third period when Bedard was stopped on a scoring chance by Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs.

Canucks defenseman Derek Forbort then made contact with Bedard from behind, sparking an altercation between the two. Other Canucks players jumped in, with Filip Hronek grabbing onto Bedard while a referee tried to intervene. Bedard appeared to exchange heated words with the Canucks players before being separated.

Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, Hronek, and Conor Garland all received misconduct penalties for their roles in the scuffle. Fans reacted strongly on social media, showing support for Bedard. One fan tweeted:

"Free bedsy get him in a real team.”

Expand Tweet

"Canucks bullying a 18 year old kid. Have fun missing the playoffs," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

"How did Bedard get a misconduct like genuinely I didn’t see he did anything wrong," one fan said.

Here are some fan reactions:

"Feel sorry for Bedard…down 6-2 and his coach decides to send him and Nazar out to answer for Dickinson being a dirty player," one fan said.

"Bedard is being targeted by the refs! For him to get back to back misconducts in consecutive games is laughable and a horrible call," another fan said.

"Honestly this kid has been left on a f**king island. Like him or not, he’s got no one but himself on the Hawks right now," one fan said.

As he left the ice, a visibly frustrated Connor Bedard threw his helmet down the tunnel but came back to apologize to the Blackhawks' staff. This incident comes after Bedard received a game misconduct just two days prior for abusing officials in a loss against San Jose.

Connor Bedard and Blackhawks fall 6-2 to Canucks

Quinn Hughes opened the scoring for Vancouver at 17:46 of the first, skating in from the point and beating Soderblom with a wrist shot. Tyler Myers doubled the lead just 35 seconds later with a low shot from the left circle.

Garland made it 3-0 at 8:08 of the second, finishing a slick give-and-go with Suter for his first goal in nine games. Chicago got on the board at 18:51 when Alex Vlasic’s point shot found the net through traffic.

Elias Pettersson extended Vancouver’s lead to 4-1 at 4:01 of the third with a wrist shot off the post. Initially uncounted, play continued, and Nils Hoglander scored moments later before replays confirmed Pettersson’s goal.

Wyatt Kaiser cut it to 4-2 at 5:22 with a wrist shot over Artur Silovs' glove. Vancouver responded with two quick goals—Nils Aman at 9:50 off a behind-the-back pass from Sherwood, followed by Suter just eight seconds later on a cross-ice feed from Garland—sealing a 6-2 win.

