  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Sidney Crosby
  • “Free Sidney Crosby”: NHL fans react to Penguins' embarrassing 6-2 loss to Blue Jackets for their third straight defeat

“Free Sidney Crosby”: NHL fans react to Penguins' embarrassing 6-2 loss to Blue Jackets for their third straight defeat

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Nov 16, 2024 04:50 GMT
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets - Source: Imagn
Disappointed fans react to Pittsburgh Penguins loss to Blue Jackets (Credit: IMAGN)

Fans reacted as Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins lost 6-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, marking their third straight defeat. The loss came against a lower-ranked Metropolitan Division team, making it their 11th defeat in 14 games.

The Blue Jackets ended their six-game losing streak, while the Penguins' struggles continued. Fans shared their disappointment on another loss for Sidney Crosby. One fan wrote:

"Free Sidney Crosby," showing sympathy for the Penguins captain.
also-read-trending Trending

Another said:

"We might land the first overall pick at this rate man. Yikes……"

Criticism also targeted coach Mike Sullivan. A fan commented:

"The 3rd line of grinders.. Pulji-DOC-Poulin noticeable every shift together, but Sully didn't lean on them this game.. #FireSully."
"LOSERS!!! Sullivan better be fired before tomorrow’s game — this team has 100% quit on him and his style!!!" another fan commented.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"I'd say we're close to the green light to start calling up some younger guys. ...and to getting rid of Jarry," a fan said.
"This is worse than expected But the fact that so many of you seem to think a front office change would magically turn things around haven’t got a clue," another fan said.
"All that talent and the Penguins suck! Going to be a very long season and no playoffs, again!," one fan commented.
"Can’t wait for Sullivan to say how he was proud of how they battled through adversity tonight," a fan said.

Sidney Crosby asks for consistency after Penguins' loss

The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-2. Zach Aston-Reese scored first at 2:20 of the first period. Zach Werenski made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 8:39.

Anthony Beauvillier responded for the Penguins at 11:51, batting the puck in from behind the net. Michael Bunting made it 2-2 at 12:06 on the power play, but Mathieu Olivier put Columbus back in front at 16:27.

In the third period, Dmitri Voronkov extended Columbus' lead to 4-2 at 1:56, scoring off his own rebound. Damon Severson added a goal at 9:49 from the slot before Cole Sillinger scored into an empty net at 15:32 to secure the win.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby stressed the need for consistency, saying the team must stay committed to their style.

“We’re looking for [consistency], obviously,” Crosby said. “We’ve got to commit to play the same way. That’s not always easy to do. There’s a lot of things that can affect that. We can’t allow anything to change the way we play.”

The Penguins play San Jose Sharks next on Saturday.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी