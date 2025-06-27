"Freeing up cap for Marchand?" "Not a 3C": NHL fans react as Avalanche trade Charlie Coyle to Blue Jackets

NHL fans are reacting to the news that the Colorado Avalanche have traded Charlie Coyle to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The report came from NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, who posted the update on X on Friday:

"Hearing CBJ trading for Charlie Coyle from Colorado."

Columbus receives forward Charlie Coyle and left wing Miles Wood. In return, Colorado gets a 2025 third-round pick, a conditional 2027 second-round pick (from either Columbus or Minnesota), and forward prospect Gavin Brindley. The move clears $7.75 million in cap space for the Avalanche.

Charlie Coyle, a 33-year-old forward, joined the Avalanche near the 2024 trade deadline after being traded from the Boston Bruins. He has one year left on his contract and can become a free agent next summer.

“Free up cap space for Marchand?,” one fan asked.

“Probably happy to dump the salary and try to find a better solution. Winning window is still open. Coyle was not the answer as a 3C,” another fan commented.

"Fantilli, Monahan, Sillinger, Coyle - that’s a pretty solid group of centers," another fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans to the Avs trading Coyle:

"Colorado trades for Coyle... Then after a week, they are shocked he's playing the same way he played all year haha. Now trade him, weird," one fan said.

"Ishhh. Miss out on Dobson, trade for Coyle... bad day in Columbus," a fan wrote.

"We were told to express something BIG from CBJ. If this is it, this is just a BIG disappointment," another fan said.

Charlie Coyle failed to adjust at the Colorado Avalanche

Charlie Coyle had a limited role in the Colorado Avalanche and did not make a big impact in his short time there. The team is looking to improve its roster and may use the extra cap space for other signings.

Charlie Coyle scored 17 goals and added 18 assists this season, split between the Bruins and the Avalanche. His scoring dropped a bit after the trade to Colorado, and in the playoffs, he scored only one goal in seven games. He had no assists and a minus-4 rating.

Columbus, on the other hand, adds two veteran players to their team, with both Coyle and Wood bringing experience and depth. They can help support the younger players on the Blue Jackets roster.

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

