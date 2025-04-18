Frustrated Charlie McAvoy bluntly slams 4 Nations' 'damn experience' following playoffs disappointment - "Cost me my sanity"

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy voiced his frustration and slammed the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, as his participation led to an injury that caused him to miss the rest of the season.
McAvoy got the opportunity to represent the United States, but his excitement faded after sustaining a serious shoulder injury. It was more severe than initially thought, preventing him from returning to Boston's lineup.
During the Bruins' end-of-season media availability on Thursday, McAvoy shared that the experience took a significant toll on him mentally, emotionally and physically.
"Mentally, emotionally, physically, I've gone through so much because of that damn (4 Nations) experience," McAvoy said, via Bruins writer Joe Haggerty. "It cost me my season. It cost me my sanity in a lot of ways. None of this has been easy, and I get emotional when I talk about it."
He added that the challenges he faced took a much greater toll than he was prepared to endure.
"It was an incredible experience, and I waited my whole life to be a part of something like that," McAvoy said. "But the way that it ended, and the aftermath of it, and what I had to go through. It cost me a lot more than I was willing to give."
McAvoy's season was cut short to 50 games, racking up 23 points through seven goals and 16 assists. Meanwhile, Boston finished at the bottom of the Atlantic Division, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Charlie McAvoy expressed excitement for the upcoming summer
Despite the shoulder injury, Charlie McAvoy received positive news that the AC joint issue will not affect him long-term or require ongoing management. He expressed excitement for the upcoming summer.
“I have no restrictions this summer, I have no limitations on anything, which allows me to have a big summer, which I’m really excited about. To not feel like this again,” McAvoy said on Thursday, via NHL.com. “Never been here, I don’t want to be here again.”
McAvoy was drafted No. 14 overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2016 NHL draft. He has been with the team for the past eight seasons, recording 300 points through 60 goals and 240 assists in 504 games.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama