Frustrated Connor Hellebuyck makes feelings known after Stars push Jets to brink of elimination after Game 4

Connor Hellebuyck vented his frustration after the Winnipeg Jets lost 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Connor Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 24 shots and finished with a .875 save percentage.

The loss puts the Jets down 3-1 in the series. Hellebuyck talked to reporters after Game 4 and admitted the feelings were still fresh.

[5:55] "No, I mean, this is pretty raw," Hellebuyck said when asked about the visible frustration. "It was playoffs, and it's been, I don't know, maybe five minutes since the end of the game. Every loss is frustrating. That being said, I'm just really looking forward to the next one and going to leave it all out there."

He was on the ice for 57 minutes before the Jets pulled him for an extra skater. In Game 3, he gave up five goals on 26 shots. He has now lost five straight road games in the playoffs, allowing 24 goals on 116 shots in those games.

In the 2025 playoffs, Hellebuyck has a 5-6 record. He has one shutout and a goals-against average close to 3.5. His save percentage is under .900.

Mikael Granlund scored all three goals for Dallas in Game 4. It was his first career playoff hat trick. He last scored three goals in a game in 2017 while playing for the Wild. Granlund scored once in each period.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored the only goal for Winnipeg. Jake Oettinger made 31 saves for the Stars. Now, Game 5 will be in Winnipeg on Thursday. The Jets must win this elimination game to stay in the playoffs.

Connor Hellebuyck credited his team after the shutout win in Game 2

Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves in Winnipeg Jets' 4-0 win over Stars in Game 2. Hellebuyck gave credit to his teammates helped him by blocking shots and keeping rebounds away. He added that it takes the whole team to get a shutout.

"I thought the guys in front of me did a phenomenal job, just letting me see pucks and keeping the tips away, playing the rebounds," Hellebuyck said, via NHL.com. "It’s never just the goalie doing it — it’s everyone out there."

The Jets scored early on a four-minute power play. At 3:35 of the first period, Gabriel Vilardi scored and Nikolaj Ehlers made it 2-0. Later, in the second period, Adam Lowry scored to make it 3-0. Following which, Ehlers scored an empty net goal in third period to make it 4-0.

It was Connor Hellebuyck’s fourth career playoff shutout and first in the 2025 playoffs.

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

