David Pastrnak extended his point streak to 16 games but wasn't happy, as the Boston Bruins lost 2-1 to the New York Islanders at TD Garden.

Following their fifth straight loss (0-3-2), Pastrnak said that he would trade his streak for wins (5:26).

"Yeah, I mean, I said it — I would give up the point streak for wins,” he said.

"I’m playing a team sport, so I just want to get it up and get back on a winning streak. I’m not focusing on anything else other than our team game right now, and obviously, trying to do my best to help the team. But that's not my focus, honestly.

Pastrnak reached 800 NHL points in the loss. He scored in the third period, but Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin made 38 saves. The Bruins outshot the Islanders but couldn't score enough goals.

Despite his strong play, Pastrnak is frustrated.

“(I am) frustrated,” he added. “Both goalies played an amazing game, (it's a) tough break. Sorokin had a great night. It's frustrating, obviously.”

David Pastrnak has played well this season, recording 31 goals and 42 assists for 73 points in 60 games. But personal success means little when the team is struggling. The Bruins need to turn things around, and Pastrnak is determined to help them return to winning ways.

Brad Marchand praises David Pastrnak as MVP candidate

Bruins captain Brad Marchand praised David Pastrnak, saying that he should be a top MVP candidate. He said that Pastrnak is on "another level" and leads the team.

“He should be very high in the MVP candidate race right now,” Marchand said (via NHL.com).

“He’s on another level, and it’s impressive to watch him every night. He just creates so much for this group, and he’s leading the charge right now. He’s rising to another level right now, and he’s one of the best in the League. It’s fun to watch.”

The game saw Bruins forward Matt Poitras leave after a collision near the bench. He hit the open bench door hard. Pastrnak said that players should always keep the door closed.

“It’s unfortunate,” Pastrnak said. “As a player, you make sure the door is always closed. You don’t want to see that, and you definitely don’t want to see a guy push him into the door. Hopefully Matty’s going to be ok.”

The Boston Bruins (27-25-8) next play the Pittsburgh Penguins (24-28-9) on March 1, at 3 p.m. EST.

