"Fugazi's are bad news": Paul Bissonnette reacts to Rangers ending Nathan MacKinnon's 35-game home point streak

Former NHLer Paul Bissonnette reacted to the New York Rangers ending Nathan MacKinnon's impressive 35-game home point streak following a 3-2 defeat on Thursday.

Bissonnette took to X, formerly Twitter to share his thoughts on the result:

"Avalanche dominated that game. Sad if the Dawgs streak is over. Seems like it’s hooped. Fugazi’s are bad news."

Nathan MacKinnon's overall point streak ended at 19 games, and his season-opening home streak was snapped at 35 games in the defeat. During his incredible home streak, MacKinnon accumulated 77 points through 29 goals and 48 assists.

The record for the longest home streak is held by hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, who had a 40-game streak while playing for the Los Angeles Kings in 1988-89.

Nathan MacKinnon has 123 points this season from 45 goals and 78 assists, making him the league's second-leading scorer behind Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov, who has 124 points.

Avs lose to Rangers in shootout as McKinnon's streak ends

The Colorado Avalanche hosted the New York Rangers at Ball Arena on Thursday night. The Blue Shirts handed the home side a 3-2 defeat in the shootout.

The first period of the game went goalless. At 19:33 of the second period, Casey Mittelstadt put the Avalanche on the board after guiding a pass from Brandon Duhaime in the right faceoff circle to slot it into the far side of the net for a snap-shot goal.

Kaapo Kakko tied it for the New York Rangers at 2:59 of the third period after smuggling the puck with a shot from behind the net to beat Avs goaltender Alexander Georgiev.

Chris Kreider made it 2-1 for the Rangers after he tapped in a shot in front of the net on the powerplay at 9:35. Three minutes later, Devon Toews was credited with a goal after it was upheld following the video review to tie it 2-2 for the Colorado Avalance.

Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad were the scorers for the Rangers in the shootout, while Igor Shesterkin denied Avs' Casey Mittelstadt and Mikko Rantanen from scoring any.

Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche face the Nashville Predators next on Sunday, while the Rangers will be up against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.