"Future goat" "Broberg > Hughes": Fans react as Philip Broberg nets first playoff goal in Oilers' Game 5 win 

The Edmonton Oilers took a 3-2 series lead over the Dallas Stars with a 3-1 victory in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Friday. A key moment in the game saw rookie defenseman Philip Broberg netting his first career playoff goal, which drew excitement from Oilers fans on social media.

Broberg's goal put Edmonton up 3-0 in the second period on their way to the crucial road win. Fans quickly took to X/Twitter to react to the 22-year-old's big moment.

One fan boldly predicted Philip Broberg's stardom:

"Future goat" in reference to the greatest of all time moniker.

Another fan compared Broberg favorably to Vancouver's Quinn Hughes:

Here are some more fan reactions to Philip Broberg's goal:

"Another SWEET goal! Just keep your foot on the gas! NO MERCY!" one fan wrote.

"So proud of you Philip," another fan wrote.

"This coaching staff is amazingly in tune with their players, and it shows in the success of their lineup changes," one fan said.

"Dont let luka shoot a three or this game may get out of hand," another X user said.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added two power-play goals in the win while goalie Stuart Skinner was solid with 19 saves. Meanwhile, for the Stars, Wyatt Johnston scored while Jake Oettinger made 22 stops.

Philip Broberg's comments about his goal in Game 5

Philip Broberg later talked about his first career NHL playoff goal and playing in the playoffs:

"Obviously, I want to get in, and it was nice to get in the lineup and get a feeling of the playoffs," Broberg said about entering the lineup for Game 4. "So it was fun."

On his big goal in Game 5, Broberg said:

"I was just trying to get it on that, and it was nice to see it go."

Broberg has adjusted well to the pressures of the NHL playoffs after being inserted into the lineup:

"I'm trying to play my game, and I want to make plays out there and make tape-to-tape passes. Sometimes, it doesn't work out and you just kind of keep your head high and do your best out there," he added.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch praised his team’s performance:

"This probably was our best 60-minute effort, and we're going to need more of that because we're going back for Game 6, and they're a very good team on the road."

He also complimented goalie Skinners's play in net:

"We won 3-1 tonight, and I think that's a little skewed. I don't think we were that much better tonight. I think just the fact that 'Stu' made so many big saves tonight gave us a little bit of cushion and made it look easier than it was for our team."

Game 6 takes place on Sunday at Rogers Place where the Oilers have a chance to win the series in front of their fans and book their place in the Stanley Cup Final.