"Future Oiler" "It’s gotta be Boston": NHL fans speculate over Elias Lindholm's wife's 'Last day in Vancouver' IG story

Soon-to-be free agent Elias Lindholm may have played his last game with the Vancouver Canucks. His wife, Annica Englund, posted a touching picture on Instagram with the caption:

“Last day in Vancouver.”

Annica Englund IG Story

The picture has set off a firestorm on social media regarding Lindholm’s future as it seems evident, he is not staying in Vancouver. Here is a look at some comments regarding Elias Lindholm’s future.

A fan speculated about Elias Lindholm’s next club:

This fan believes Lindholm will stay in Western Canada:

Another fan believes Lindholm will join the highest bidder:

But not all comments are about future landing spots for the Swedish forward. These fans believe Lindholm just want to head back to his home country for the summer.

"That could be going home for the summer," one fan said.

"Some guys go home in the offseason lol," another fan said.

One fan gave an interesting take on the entire situation.

"His wife posted photos of a house they are just finishing construction on in Sweden. I'm sure they are excited to walk into the new home," the fan said.

Elias Lindholm is expected to generate significant attention from various teams. He will have no shortage of offers before deciding on the place to call home. That list of teams may include the Vancouver Canucks. So, Lindholm could stay in Vancouver after all.

Potential landing spots for Elias Lindholm

Lindholm is expected to test the free agent market this summer. As such, several teams will be interested in securing his services. But one team in particular seems determined to sign Lindholm: the Boston Bruins.

NBC Sports Boston reported the insider Elliotte Friedman’s comments regarding Boston’s offseason plans. These plans including acquiring a center to support Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha.

"I'm expecting (the Bruins) to be in on (Lindholm) if he hits the market," Friedman said.

The comments seem to point to the Bruins’ desire to add a talented, experienced center to provide stability in Boston’s top six.

However, Boston is not the only team interested in Lindholm.

Bleacher Reported noted that, despite cap constraints, the Canucks will do whatever they can to re-sign Lindholm. That possibility might mean moving contracts in order to fit Lindholm’s new contract. Nevertheless, Canucks’ GM Patrick Allvin will find a way to make it work.

Lastly, the New York Rangers could be a potential suitor for Lindholm. The Calagart Flames and Rangers had a potential deal in place for Lindholm at the deadline, as reported by NHL.com in February this year.

But now that Lindholm is a free agent, the Rangers can bring Lindholm into the mix without paying the price the Flames wanted at the trade deadline.