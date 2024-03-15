Gabe Vilardi injury update: Jets' Rick Bowness expresses concern around center's availability

In a recent announcement, Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness shed light on the concerning health condition of forward Gabe Vilardi.

According to a tweet from Mike McIntyre, a notable Jets beat writer, Bowness said that the 24-year-old is currently undergoing treatment for an enlarged spleen and will consequently be sidelined indefinitely. Vilardi has been absent from the ice since Feb. 29, when he suffered an upper-body injury against the Dallas Stars.

"#NHLJets coach Rick Bowness says Gabe Vilardi has been diagnosed with an enlarged spleen. This is something that recently was discovered. He won’t travel with the team for the five-game trip. No timeline on a return. He’s getting treatment."

McIntyre added that the spleen issue was just diagnosed as part of an ongoing medical evaluation related to the undisclosed matter.

"Per the #NHLJets, the spleen issue with Gabe Vilardi was just diagnosed as part of an ongoing medical evaluation pertaining to a different (undisclosed) issue. So plenty of mystery about the whole situation."

Despite the setback, Gabe Vilardi has showcased his skills on the ice throughout the season with 16 goals and 30 points in 34 games. His acquisition during the off-season as part of the return of center Pierre-Luc Dubois highlighted the Jets' commitment to bolstering their roster.

He was selected 11th overall in the 2017 NHL draft by the Los Angeles Kings. Vilardi has amassed 57 goals and 108 points in 190 career games.

Jets lost to Predators in the absence of Gabe Vilardi

The Nashville Predators maintained their impressive points streak, stretching it to 13 games by securing a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

Gustav Nyquist praised the team's performance, saying:

“I thought we played a great game for 60 minutes, honestly, all the way throughout.”

The Predators are now 11-0-2 and displayed resilience against a tough opponent.

Roman Josi, who had two assists, highlighted the team's focus and effort. He said:

“We’re just finding a way to focus on our game and how we want to play.”

Goalie Juuse Saros received a commendation from coach Andrew Brunette for making crucial saves when needed.

Despite efforts from the Jets, including goals from Alex Iafallo and Mason Appleton, they fell short. Iafallo noted the Predators' ability to capitalize on plays and emphasized the need for improvement in future matchups.

The game saw a rapid succession of goals by the Predators in the third period, securing their lead. Filip Forsberg and Jason Zucker were among the scorers during this crucial phase of the game.