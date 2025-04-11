Gabriel Landeskog injury: NHL insider weighs in on Avalanche captain's return timeline amidst growing speculation

Gabriel Landeskog has not played in an NHL game since Colorado's Stanley Cup clinching win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 at Amalie Arena back in 2022.

We're now approaching three full years of the Avalanche playing without their captain due to a very serious knee injury. However, it sounds like the light can be seen at the end of the tunnel.

Landeskog was loaned to the Avalanche's AHL affiliate Colorado Eagles, earlier this week for a conditioning assignment. He took part in several team practices, and if all goes well at Friday's morning skate, he will be suiting up for Friday night's game when the Eagles host the Henderson Silver Knights.

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman provided the latest update he's heard regarding Landeskog's attempt to return to the NHL during the latest edition of "32 Thoughts: The Podcast".

"He's gonna take the morning skate Friday, that's the plan. And then they'll see, like, that's the one thing that everybody cautioned me on this, and they said that this is, the plan is for him to play, but because he's coming back from such a serious injury, and because the, of the nature of it, you have to take everything, one step at a time. First you've got to go through the morning skate. Are you okay? Great. In the afternoon, is everything stay okay. Nothing flares up. Great. Play the game, see how it goes," Friedman said (16:15)

"I was actually a little bit surprised to hear he planned to play and desired to play. I was just wondering if he would skate and practice with the team but not play, simply because if he goes into an AHL game and something happens, like, he hits a rut, or, you know, anything can happen, then if anything bad happens, like, I hate to think negative thoughts, but you know, do you look at it there and say, unfortunately, this is not going to work. And that's why I kind of wondered if he would play a playoff game first. But I can understand why everybody would not want that," Friedman added.

Gabriel Landeskog still has another four years remaining on the eight-year, $56,000,000 extension he signed with the Avalanche just before free agency of 2021.

Fans are eager to see Gabriel Landeskog back on the ice

The hockey world has missed Gabriel Landeskog over the last three years.

The now 32-year-old has been one of the better players and leaders in the NHL throughout his career, and was beloved by fans and teammates. So much so that prices for Friday night's Eagles game have skyrocketed up to $600 per ticket in anticipation of his return.

Gabriel Landeskog will look to play in the first game of his conditioning stint on Friday night when the Colorado Eagles host the Henderson Silver Knights. The puck drops at 9:05 p.m. EST.

