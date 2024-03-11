Gabriel Landeskog injury update: Avs HC Bednar shares possible return timeline for injured captain

Gabriel Landeskog, a key player and captain for the Avalanche, has been sidelined since the team's Stanley Cup victory in 2022. The forward resumed skating in January after undergoing two separate knee surgeries, contributing to the anticipation surrounding his return.

Head coach Jared Bednar provided a crucial update on Landeskog's potential return during the postseason, offering insight into the team's cautious approach.

According to Bednar, Gabriel Landeskog's return is anticipated within the playoff timeframe, marking a significant boost for the Avalanche as they gear up for the final stretch of the season.

Bednar said, via TSN.com)\:

"It's in the playoff timeframe."\

"He's not going to come back too early - it's just not going to happen."

Bednar reiterated the team's adherence to a predetermined timeline set by Gabriel Landeskog's recovery plan. Regardless of the Avalanche's position in a playoff series, they remain steadfast in not rushing their captain's return.

"It's his career, so we're not going to play with that regardless of where we're at in a playoff series. So, that's No. 1," Bednar affirmed.

The veteran coach emphasized that Gabriel Landeskog has a specific date before which he won't be allowed to return, irrespective of his physical condition:

"He will not come back before that date, and then he's got to get himself to the point, hopefully, that he can come back. We don't have clarity on that."

Landeskog didn't play in the early part of the 2022-23 season due to a procedure. He faced further setbacks, ultimately requiring cartilage replacement surgery. This unfortunate turn of events led to him missing the entire 2023-24 season.

Gabriel Landeskog will find a revamped Avalanche roster to lead upon his return

Valeri Nichushkin made a triumphant return to the Colorado Avalanche lineup after a two-month absence, scoring the overtime winner against the Minnesota Wild. Nichushkin's teammate, Alexandar Georgiev, praised Nichushkin's competitiveness:

"We're happy he's back. He's a huge part of our team. ... Huge goal. He always wants to help us win."

Nathan MacKinnon extended his home point streak to 32 games, tying an NHL record, and complimented the new additions to the team following the trade deadline:

"The new guys looked great."

Jared Bednar highlighted the importance of community support for Nichushkin's mental well-being.

Despite a strong performance by Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson, who made 38 saves, Artturi Lehkonen and Brock Faber scored for the Avalanche. The game saw both teams struggling on the power play, going a combined 1 for 8.