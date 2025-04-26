Gabriel Landeskog reflects on Avalanche's crucial Game 4 against Dallas Stars

Gabriel Landeskog, captain of the Colorado Avalanche, is as tough as they come. After being sidelined for nearly three seasons with a knee injury, the 32-year-old made his return to the ice on Wednesday for Game 3 of Colorado’s Western Conference first-round series against the Dallas Stars.

After winning the first game, the Avalanche lost Game 3 to the Stars 2-1 in overtime and now trail the series with a 2-1 record. Landeskog played physical in his return, leading the team with six hits while skating 18 shifts.

An NHL veteran of 11 seasons, Landeskog realizes that his return to playing after such a long stint is a unique situation, but his primary focus is winning Game 4.

On Friday, DNVR Avalanche posted a snippet of Landeskog’s interview to its X (formerly Twitter) account. In it, he acknowledged his excitement about returning to the ice but said he is glad his return game has passed so he can concentrate on evening up the series.

“I understand all the attention around it, I get it. It’s a unique situation and whatnot, and I can appreciate that for what it is. But I think as a competitor, and as an athlete, and as a Colorado Avalanche-- that’s my focus,” Landeskog explained.

“Excited to get ready for the game tomorrow, and knowing it's less about the first game back and all that and more about us trying to win a hockey game."

Gabriel Landeskog also touched on his journey back from the injury and the support that he received.

“Yeah, I mean that was the goal all along, and it took us a while, but, obviously, very rewarding,” Landeskog said. “And just beyond hockey, really, when it comes to the journey itself and the ups and the downs and everything you’ve got to deal with, so it takes a village.

"You don’t do it by yourself. It’s a lot of support, and [I’m] really excited being back out there. I felt like myself shifting over into a hockey player pretty quickly.”

Game 4 of the first-round series is scheduled for Saturday.

Gabriel Landeskog receives a hero’s welcome during the return

Gabriel Landeskog was initially injured in 2020 when teammate Cale Makar accidentally clipped him with his skate, cutting open his right knee. He continued to play with the lingering injury until Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, when he helped the Avs win the Cup.

He was then placed on long-term injured reserve and underwent a cartilage transplant procedure in May 2023.

Gabriel Landeskog made his return to the ice on Wednesday in Colorado for Game 3 against the Stars and received the welcome of a lifetime. A video montage before warmups officially announced his return, and fans roared “LAND-Y!” as he skated on the ice and was announced as part of the starting line.

