"Game one feels like yesterday": Alex DeBrincat's wife Lyndsey congratulates Red Wings start on reaching 600 NHL-game milestone

On Tuesday, Alex DeBrincat played his 600th NHL game. His wife, Lyndsey, reshared the Detroit Red Wings' Instagram post celebrating the feat. She added it to her Instagram story, saying:

"Game one feels like yesterday!!! So proud of you always❤️"

(via Instagram/@lyndseydebrincat)

Alex DeBrincat has been an important player for the Red Wings since they got him in July 2023. This is his second season with Detroit, and he has helped them stay in the playoff race. He has 31 goals in 67 games, already surpassing the 27 he scored last season. He is also on track to play all 82 games for the fourth straight year.

Despite being 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, DeBrincat plays a strong game. He had two 40-goal seasons with the Blackhawks while playing with Patrick Kane. Now, Kane is once again his teammate in Detroit. DeBrincat grew up in Farmington Hills cheering for the Red Wings.

Red Wings coach Todd McLellan praised Alex DeBrincat’s effort, saying he pushes his teammates to compete harder. He noted that DeBrincat’s energy and drive make it impossible for others to sit back when watching him play.

"You’ll hear hockey people talk about finding players that drag everybody else into the game," McLellan said (via Detroit Free Press). "I think he’s one of them. It’s because of his competitiveness at his size. It’s hard to stand there, sit on the bench, and watch him go as hard as he goes in every situation, regardless of what’s going on in the game."

Previously Alex DeBrincat's wife Lyndsey wished him a 'Happy Birthday'

Earlier in Dec. 2024, Alex DeBrincat celebrated his 27th birthday with his family. His wife, Lyndsey, shared an Instagram post with special pictures. The post included moments from concerts, family time and the Red Wings locker room.

“Happy birthday to our favorite guy. I can’t wait to eat oysters on the half shell and drink smoothies with you forever. Every year just keeps getting better. ❤️" Lyndsey wrote.

DeBrincat and Lyndsey married on July 31, 2021, after dating for six years. They have two sons, Archie and Maverick. Archie was born in May 2022 and Maverick arrived in Feb. 2024. Lyndsey graduated from Hillsdale College and has worked in event coordination and project management.

Before a game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 18, Archie ran to give DeBrincat a birthday hug. Lyndsey held a sign that said, "Happy Birthday Dada!" The NHL and Red Wings shared this moment in a video.

That same night, the Red Wings won 6-4 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

