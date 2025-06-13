"Game over": Biz drops an early Game 4 SCF prediction after Oilers go down 3-0 to Panthers in first period

Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette shared his prediction after the Edmonton Oilers fell behind 3-0 to the Florida Panthers after the first period in Game 4 of the 2024-25 Stanley Cup Final.
The Oilers took three penalties in the opening frame on Thursday and the Panthers capitalized on two of them.
Matthew Tkachuk scored a pair of power play goals at 11:40 and 16:56 to put the Panthers 2-0 up. Tkachuk's first came after Evander Kane was whistled for high-sticking A.J. Greer.
Within a minute, Darnell Nurse took a tripping penalty against Aleksander Barkov, but the Oilers killed the penalty. At 15:18, Matthias Ekholm got high-sticking on Brad Marchand, which Tkachuk scored his second goal. With under a minute left in the first period, Anton Lundell made it 3-0 for the Panthers.
After watching the Oilers unravel in the first 20 minutes, Bissonnette wrote:
"Oil got nothing. They have no room. Anaconda choke hold. Game over."
BizNasty’s prediction came a bit early, with two full periods of hockey still remaining.
However, with the way the Panthers are dominating on special teams and controlling the play at even strength, Bissonnette felt the game was already out of reach for Connor McDavid and the Oilers.
