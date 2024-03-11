"Gangster," "Such a goon": Fans react to Vincent Desharnais landing multiple punches on Sidney Crosby in retaliation to the latter's check

NHL fans on social media gave their reactions to Edmonton Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais' aggressive response toward Penguins captain Sidney Crosby during Sunday's clash at PPG Paints Arena.

During the third period, Crosby delivered a cross-check to Desharnais near the boards. The Oilers defenseman appeared to be unimpressed by Crosby's hit, prompting him to engage in a fight with the Penguins captain.

Vincent Desharnais pushed Crosby and delivered multiple right-hand jabs before officials and teammates of both players intervened to stop the tussle between the two.

Expand Tweet

Vincent Desharnais was assessed a two-minute minor for roughing against Sidney Crosby. Here's how fans reacted to the Desharnais' aggressive response to Crosby's check.

One fan tweeted:

"Vinny Desharnais going after Crosby is gangster."

Expand Tweet

Another chimed in:

"Desharnais trying to fight Crosby hahaha this guy is such a goon I love it."

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the contest between the two teams ended up with the Edmonton Oilers shutting out the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0. It was the second shutout defeat for the Penguins in the last three games, having previously been defeated 6-0 by the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are seventh in the Metro Division with 64 points. They have now slipped eight points behind the second wild card slot, with 19 games left in the regular season. The Pens take on the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

How did Vincent Desharnais and Oilers beat the Penguins?

Edmonton Oilers v Pittsburgh Penguins

Connor McDavid put the Edmonton Oilers up 1-0 after intercepting a pass from Kris Letang on the blue line to convert into the back of the Pens' net for a snapshot goal at 1:08 of the first period.

Mattias Ekholm doubled the Oilers' lead to 2-0 at 8:53 after scoring a one-timer from above the right faceoff circle. The second period went goalless.

At the halfway mark of the third period, Darnell Nurse extended the Edmonton Oilers' lead to 3-0 as he converted McDavid's pass into a wrist-shot goal from the left faceoff circle.

With less than five minutes remaining before the regulation period, Ekholm scored his second of the night for the final scoreline of 4-0. McDavid accumulated three points, while Ekholm and Nurse notched up two points each for the Oilers.

Vincent Desharnais and the Edmonton Oilers face the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.