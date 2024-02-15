"Garbage pick up for the Avs" - NHL fans react to rumors of Canadiens trading Jake Allen to Colorado Avalanche

Jake Allen, the skilled Canadian goaltender for the Montreal Canadiens, found himself at the center of trade rumors recently when a post on X (formerly Twitter) caused a stir among NHL enthusiasts.

Matt Murley's tweet hinted at the possibility of Allen, a key player for the Canadiens, making a move to the Colorado Avalanche.

Expand Tweet

The post sparked a cascade of reactions from fervent NHL fans, who took to X to express their thoughts on the potential trade.

One fan, seemingly skeptical about the rumored move, remarked:

"God I hope that’s not true. Would be a garbage pick up for the Avs."

Expand Tweet

Another fan expressed concern over the potential cost of acquiring Allen:

"Better not have given up anything of value."

Expand Tweet

On the flip side, there were fans who embraced the idea of Jake Allen bolstering the Avalanche's goaltending depth. One enthusiastic supporter exclaimed:

"Ohhhhh baby! You know we love this!!"

Expand Tweet

The emotional rollercoaster continued with a cautious fan who pleaded:

"Don’t get my hopes up, please."

Expand Tweet

There was a fan who seemed to question the credibility of the rumor:

"Please tell me you’re not making s**t up."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the digital storm raged on, a new update emerged from Chris Johnston, an NHL Insider who added a layer of clarity to the swirling rumors. Johnston took to X to share a crucial update:

"Told the reports of #habs Jake Allen being traded to the #Avs are inaccurate. Nothing happening there ... at least right now."

Expand Tweet

This post served as a reality check, putting an end to the speculation.

Canadiens GM Kent Hughes' recent remarks on Jake Allen or Cayden Primeau

The Montreal Canadiens' goaltending situation has become a topic of discussion due to the presence of three goalies, with GM Kent Hughes expressing openness to trading either Jake Allen or Cayden Primeau. The signing of Sam Montembeault to an extension further complicated the situation. On Wednesday, Hughes said on the Got Yer Back podcast:

“We’ve been focused on looking for a trade partner to move a goalie out. The goaltender market hasn’t been very active.”

Hughes aims to resolve the issue before next season, ruling out the possibility of carrying three NHL goalies. He said:

“Do I anticipate going into next season with three goalies? No. Between now and the start of next season, we plan to resolve that situation. When that happens, to a certain degree, it depends on the teams in the market for a goalie and whether they can make that happen.”

Hughes further mentioned Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau. He said:

“I know it’s not ideal, particularly for Jake and [Primeau], but they’ve been incredibly professional about it.

While the trade deadline on March 8 looms, Hughes remains optimistic about ensuring a more balanced goaltending situation for the Canadiens moving forward.