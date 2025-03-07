The Mikko Rantanen saga is coming to an end. After weeks of rumors and speculation, the Carolina Hurricanes are flipping the superstar winger after just 13 games in Raleigh.

Ad

Early Friday morning news broke that Carolina had a trade in place to send Rantanen to the Dallas Stars, should they come to an agreement on a contract extension. That may be coming to fruition as Mikko Rantanen will reportedly be signing an eight-year deal worth $12 million per season in the Lone Star State.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided the confirmation on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fan reactions poured in:

"Bro is garbage without MacKinnon that would be an insane overpay," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Folded like a lawn chair," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Canes are undefeated at acquiring big names and not keeping them," added another fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

More fans reacted to Rantanen's reported contract with the Stars.

"12?!?!?!?!?! After all that he's caving?," one fan wrote on X.

"WTF why he didn’t stay in Colorado & play with Nate his agent gave stupid advice," added another fan on X.

"Dallas Colorado round 1 gonna be box office," added one more fan.

Justifiably wild reactions from fans on X as we've never seen a player of Mikko Rantanen's caliber traded twice in a season. We still await the trade return that the Carolina Hurricanes will receive as a part of the transaction.

Ad

Mikko Rantanen makes the Dallas Stars an even more dangerous team

Mikko Rantanen looks set to join his long-time Central Division rivals. At 41-19-2, the Dallas Stars lead the Central Division and are one of the few obvious Stanley Cup contenders in the NHL. Adding Mikko Rantanen into the fold might just make them the favorite.

Rantanen has produced 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in 62 games played this season. Dallas now has six different players that have produced over 50 points thus far in 2024-25, including Jason Robertson (64 points), Matt Duchene (63 points), Wyatt Johnston (59 points), Mikael Granlund (52 points), and Roope Hintz (52 points). It's hard to find a deeper forward group than that.

It's unknown whether Rantanen will be available for the Stars' game on Saturday night in Edmonton against the Oilers. The puck drops at 10 p.m. EST at Rogers Place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama