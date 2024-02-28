Gary Bettman shuts down rumors of Winnipeg Jets' relocation amid low ticket sales tension

In response to recent concerns over the Winnipeg Jets' attendance and season-ticket sales, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman dismissed speculation about the team's future in a press conference held during his annual visit to the city.

Bettman emphasized the league's confidence in Winnipeg as a strong NHL market, stating,

“This is a place where hockey matters.”

He highlighted the significant investments made by ownership in the Jets and the downtown area, emphasizing their commitment to the franchise's success.

Addressing comments made by Winnipeg Jets owner Mark Chipman regarding attendance targets, Bettman interpreted Chipman's concerns as a desire for sustained competitiveness rather than doubts about the team's viability in Winnipeg. He stressed the importance of a full arena to support the team's ability to compete at the highest level.

Despite the Winnipeg Jets ranking low in attendance this season, Bettman viewed the decline in season-ticket sales as part of the natural evolution of NHL franchises. He expressed confidence that the attendance figures would rebound over time.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly echoed Bettman's sentiments, praising the Jets as a model franchise with strong community involvement.

"Hockey matters here, and that’s important to us," Daly emphasized. "So, Winnipeg matters to us."

Bettman reaffirmed the league's commitment to Winnipeg, citing the city's passion for hockey and the organization's success on the ice. He expressed confidence in the Jets' organization and the community's ability to support the team moving forward.

"Obviously the attendance needs to improve. But it will," Bettman said. "I have confidence in the organization, and, as importantly, I have confidence in this community."

Winnipeg Jets attendance struggles amidst postseason success

The Winnipeg Jets continue to grapple with attendance issues on the back of on-ice success. They rank second only to the Arizona Coyotes this season for worst average attendance in the league at 13,306 and have just about managed a full capacity at their smaller venue. At Canada Life Centre, the third smallest in the NHL at 15,225, the Jets are filling it at just 87.4%.

Moreover, the season tickets for the Jets are down from 13,000 back when the team came home to Winnipeg to around 9,500, according to owner Mark Chipman. However, they are competitive enough in every season the Jets have played since returning to the NHL in 2011. In six of their past twelve seasons, they have clinched a playoff berth, including five of the last six.

Despite finishing as a wild card in the previous season, the Jets' 2023-24 campaign is phenomenal as they are second in the Central Division, third in the Western Conference, and sixth league-wide based on 36 wins and 77 points.