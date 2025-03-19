Gary Bettman speaks out on decentralized draft, CBA talks and Trump's NHL-KHL proposal

Gary Bettman just provided a huge update on the state of professional hockey. There are some major things on the horizon, and the commissioner has given fans a clearer look at what's ahead for the sport they love.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

First, the new CBA agreement is potentially going to be a big one for the future of the sport. Bettman confirmed, per Elliotte Friedman, that the two sides will meet on April 1 to begin negotiating.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The NHL and NHLPA have a lot of talking to do. In the meantime, the yearly GM meetings should ultimately be pretty straightforward. Friedman said there are going to be no new rules introduced this year according to Bettman.

The league recently voted to decentralize the draft, meaning far less team staff is on hand to make the picks. They have pushed it to the NBA and NFL's draft layout a little more, and Bettman has not been shy that he does not like that.

Ad

Donald Trump recently, in a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin, discussed possible "hockey matches in the USA and Russia between Russian and American players playing in the NHL and KHL," according to ESPN.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bettman, having pretty much just learned himself of the USA president's plan, didn't comment and said he won't speculate and that "it is what it is."

Gary Bettman reveals more on state of NHL

There's a small movement for the NHL to adopt three-on-three full-period overtime rules. In this case, where the game would normally end after a goal is scored, the extra period would serve as a full period that is played to the buzzer like the NBA.

Ad

Gary Bettman revealed his stance on some NHL changes (Imagn)

Gary Bettman revealed that he's not in favor of adopting this change, citing player safety and the general wear and tear that more time on the ice would lead to. Even a few minutes every game adds up quickly.

Bettman also confirmed that the NHL's 2025-26 season will begin on October 7. The remainder of this season and the Stanley Cup Playoffs is yet to be completed, but they have the next year ready and on the calendar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama