"Gaslighting yourself" "Delusional" - NHL fans react to Connor Brown's claim of Oilers controlling every game despite being 0-3 in Stanley Cup Final

Following a tough Game 3 loss to the Panthers, where they fell 4-3, Oilers fans are reacting to Connor Brown's comments. Despite trailing 0-3 in the Stanley Cup Final, Brown thinks the Oilers have controlled most of the series play.

“We feel like we’ve held the play for the majority of the series. I think this makes the situation we’re in less daunting,” Brown said.

NHL fans on Twitter didn't hold back after Connor Brown's comments about the Oilers' performance in the Stanley Cup Final.

"Delusional," one fan bluntly wrote.

Another fan criticized the Oilers' perspective. He suggested they were denying the reality of their situation.

"Gaslighting yourself is a choice."

Here are some more reactions from NHL fans on X.

"Crazy how the Panthers haven't said a single word to the media this entire series," one X user wrote.

"This level of delusion is respectable to be honest," another user said.

"Games 1 and 3 Oilers out chanced Florida by a large margin. Their goalie has been out of this world. Swap goalies and it’s 2-1 Oilers right now," another fan commented.

Game 4 is on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena, Edmonton's last chance to turn things around at home. The Panthers, close to their first Stanley Cup win, have kept quiet in the media.

Oilers' coach and players ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers face a critical balance in their approach to the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. Coach Kris Knoblauch recognizes puck possession over defensive clearance.

“It’s tough, you’re never going to play a perfect game,” Knoblauch said (via NHL.com) “There are always going to be mistakes and mistakes are always more noticeable when the puck goes in the net"

Defenseman Darnell Nurse and others have faced criticism for costly errors, like Nurse's giveaway leading to a critical Panthers goal. Forward Ryan Nugent Hopkins stresses the importance of patience and avoiding unnecessary risks under pressure.

“The teams that you play at this point of the year make the little mistakes seem bigger because they take advantage of them,” Hopkins said. “It’s hard to make any mistakes, whether it doesn’t end up in the back of your net or results in a great chance."

“What we talk about all the time is staying patient and trusting that we don’t need to force anything and eventually we’ll find a way to break through.” Hopkins added.

Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on ABC and streamed on Sling TV.