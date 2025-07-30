Gavin McKenna, a 17-year-old projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL draft, is considered one of the top upcoming hockey players.
He is the youngest of 36 Canada-born players at the World Junior Summer Showcase, which will help select the 25-man roster for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, scheduled to take place in Minnesota from December 26 to January 5, 2026.
During a recent interview with NHL.com, McKenna compared his playing style to that of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, who is currently signed to an eight-year, $76 million contract.
"Kucherov, because he can slow down the game, is a really smart player, can make plays," McKenna said. "He thinks the game really well and can speed it up when he wants. He kind of controls the game."
McKenna played three seasons (2022–2025) with the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Western Hockey League (WHL), amassing 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games during the 2024–25 season, finishing second in the WHL.
He set a modern CHL record with a 54-game point streak (137 points; 40 goals, 97 assists), including playoffs. He won the WHL’s Four Broncos Memorial Trophy, CHL Rookie of the Year, and CHL Player of the Year awards.
Gavin McKenna embraces draft year spotlight
Gavin McKenna is entering a pivotal year, expressing confidence and composure despite the attention surrounding his NHL draft prospects.
He views the draft process as an exciting opportunity, focusing on engaging with NHL teams and aiming to be selected as high as possible.
"I don't mind (the attention)," the 17-year-old left wing said via NHL. "Honestly, I don't really think a whole lot of it. You get used to it. You think there's a lot of pressure, but I don't mind it.
He added:
"Obviously it's a different year for me. I'm looking forward to just the whole draft year itself, talking to NHL teams and just working towards the goal of getting drafted as high as possible. On top of that, I'm looking forward to being at Penn State. I think we have a great team there."
Gavin McKenna has committed to play NCAA hockey at Penn State University for the 2025-26 season.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama