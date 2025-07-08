Gavin McKenna reportedly commits to Penn State, much to Canadian hockey fans' dismay - "Another quitter going after money"

Gavin McKenna, the consensus top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft, has reportedly committed to play NCAA hockey for Penn State University in the 2025-26 season, choosing the Nittany Lions over Michigan State.
The 17-year-old forward from Whitehorse, Yukon, is considered a generational talent, having recorded 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games with the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers during the 2024-25 season, including a historic 54-game point streak.
Gavin McKenna's decision to join Penn State follows recent NCAA rule changes allowing CHL players to compete in college hockey. However, his decision to play NCAA hockey dismayed Canadian hockey fans, who had hoped he would stay in the CHL.
Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to McKenna's decision. One tweeted:
"Canadian exodus has begun. Not just hockey. Take your money and run."
Another chimed in:
"Goes to school for one year before NHL? Makes no sense. Just another quitter that's going after the money."
Here are some of the other top reactions on X:
"Imagine having a generational player leave your league & team, for an NCAA program that in the last 3 years, has a 26-38-8 record, & never having finished higher than fifth out of seven in their conference.… and still claiming you’re the best development league in the world," a third fan wrote.
"Any idea how much $$ these prospects are getting," posted another fan.
"He could actually change the entire landscape of junior/college hockey with this move. (Unlike Matthews)," one opined.
"A sad day for WHL and CHL hockey," another chimed in.
Gavin McKenna is a huge Patrick Kane admirer
Gavin McKenna has cited Patrick Kane as his favorite player. Growing up, McKenna, a Chicago Blackhawks fan, often watched Kane’s highlights on YouTube and tried to emulate his moves on his backyard rink in Whitehorse, Yukon.
McKenna's admiration stems from Kane’s skill, creativity, and success, including three Stanley Cup wins with Chicago. McKenna was named the 2024 CHL Player of the Year, the third youngest to receive the honor behind Sidney Crosby and John Tavares
