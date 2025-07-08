Gavin McKenna reportedly commits to Penn State, much to Canadian hockey fans' dismay - "Another quitter going after money"

Gavin McKenna, the consensus top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft, has reportedly committed to play NCAA hockey for Penn State University in the 2025-26 season, choosing the Nittany Lions over Michigan State.

Ad

The 17-year-old forward from Whitehorse, Yukon, is considered a generational talent, having recorded 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games with the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers during the 2024-25 season, including a historic 54-game point streak.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Gavin McKenna's decision to join Penn State follows recent NCAA rule changes allowing CHL players to compete in college hockey. However, his decision to play NCAA hockey dismayed Canadian hockey fans, who had hoped he would stay in the CHL.

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to McKenna's decision. One tweeted:

"Canadian exodus has begun. Not just hockey. Take your money and run."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another chimed in:

"Goes to school for one year before NHL? Makes no sense. Just another quitter that's going after the money."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Imagine having a generational player leave your league & team, for an NCAA program that in the last 3 years, has a 26-38-8 record, & never having finished higher than fifth out of seven in their conference.… and still claiming you’re the best development league in the world," a third fan wrote.

Ad

"Any idea how much $$ these prospects are getting," posted another fan.

"He could actually change the entire landscape of junior/college hockey with this move. (Unlike Matthews)," one opined.

"A sad day for WHL and CHL hockey," another chimed in.

Gavin McKenna is a huge Patrick Kane admirer

Canada v Germany: Group A - 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship - Source: Getty

Gavin McKenna has cited Patrick Kane as his favorite player. Growing up, McKenna, a Chicago Blackhawks fan, often watched Kane’s highlights on YouTube and tried to emulate his moves on his backyard rink in Whitehorse, Yukon.

McKenna's admiration stems from Kane’s skill, creativity, and success, including three Stanley Cup wins with Chicago. McKenna was named the 2024 CHL Player of the Year, the third youngest to receive the honor behind Sidney Crosby and John Tavares

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama