"Genius marketing": Fans impressed as Anaheim Ducks make Beckett Sennecke "What-The-Duck" T-shirt based off viral draft reaction

The Anaheim Ducks sent shockwaves through the NHL Draft with their unexpected selection of Beckett Sennecke at third overall. That left fans and even Sennecke himself surprised.

Sennecke's rise to prominence began towards the end of the OHL season, where he showed his scoring prowess with 18 points in the final 10 games. He then produced a stellar playoff performance, tallying 22 points in 16 games before a concussion cut short his postseason.

Adding to the intrigue, Anaheim capitalized on the buzz by releasing a cheeky "What-The-Duck" T-shirt featuring Sennecke, priced at $22.99, amusing fans. The Ducks' decision highlights their marketing savvy, transforming an unexpected draft selection into a beloved choice among fans.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions following the shirt release and the draft. One tweeted:

"Okay, this is genius marketing"

Another echoed similar sentiments:

"Ok this is awesome!"

Other fans also expressed similar opinions:

"Omg!! How perfect!" one fan said

"This is incredible," another fan said

"Love this kid. He's amazing," one fan commented

"I’m not a ducks fan but I’m getting this" another fan chimed in

Sennecke's story isn't just about recent exploits, as it's also marked by remarkable physical growth.

Initially listed at five-foot-10 when he debuted in the OHL, Sennecke sprouted to an impressive six-foot-three over the past year — a substantial transformation for a young prospect poised for NHL stardom.

It was a surreal moment for Beckett Sennecke, as he met NFL legend Marshawn Lynch immediately after being selected and received praise.

Beckett Sennecke embraces Anaheim Ducks' development camp experience

Beckett Sennecke wasted no time immersing himself in his new team's environment.

Just three days after his selection, Sennecke joined the Anaheim Ducks' development camp at their training facility. Reflecting on his arrival, Sennecke remarked on his initial experiences, including throwing the first pitch at Angel Stadium alongside fellow draftee Stian Solberg.

"I hit the strike zone. That's what people were telling me, but I don't watch a lot of baseball, so I'm not too sure," Sennecke humorously recounted on NHL.com.

At the Honda Center, Solberg praised Sennecke, describing him as "a great guy" who enjoys having a good time. Sennecke also bonded with Cutter Gauthier, acquired by the Anaheim Ducks earlier, who offered advice on navigating the expectations that come with being a high draft pick.

"He said enjoy it every day," Sennecke shared about Gauthier's counsel. "It's (development) camp, you're not going to make or break the team here."

Despite the unexpectedness of being selected by Anaheim Ducks, Sennecke expressed satisfaction with the team's confidence in him, noting that they saw enough during limited interactions at the combine.

