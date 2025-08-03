Georges Laraque concerned Oilers "not better than last year," need D-man and forward for Cup

Former Edmonton Oilers enforcer Georges Laraque voiced concerns about the team’s roster, urging them to acquire a defenseman and a forward to bolster their chances for a Stanley Cup run next season.The Oilers have come close to ending their 32-year Cup drought, reaching the Final twice but losing both times to the Florida Panthers. On a recent episode of the Oilers Now podcast, Laraque expressed that the team is not stronger than last season.He pointed out that despite additions, the loss of players like Evander Kane has weakened the roster. He acknowledged the team’s salary cap constraints but emphasized the need for key acquisitions.&quot;To be honest with you, I hope they're not done because they're not better than last year. Let's be honest, Laraque said (22:30 onwards).&quot; What they did with Mangiapane and stuff. You're losing Evander Kane; you lose some good players. You look at the team right now, they're not better. I know they're tied up with money and there are a couple acquisitions that they need, but this team is not better than last year, if we're honest.He added:&quot;As for the team, we need a D-man and we need a forward. We need that again, because the goal is to win the Cup. It's not to make the playoffs. We're going to make the playoffs every year, no doubt about it, but this team is so close. If you look at Florida, what they did, honestly, getting Marchand and Seth Jones at the deadline changed the team. That's pretty much a perfect thing.&quot;Edmonton Oilers made notable moves in the offseason to bolster their rosterThe Edmonton Oilers made strategic moves in the offseason to bolster their roster while losing some key players.They locked in defenseman Evan Bouchard with a four-year extension, with forward Andrew Mangiapane joining on a two-year deal to boost top-six scoring, and Trent Frederic signed an eight-year extension, adding physicality.On the departure side, the Edmonton Oilers saw veteran Corey Perry sign with the Los Angeles Kings and forward Jeff Skinner head to the San Jose Sharks.Meanwhile, Evander Kane was traded to the Vancouver Canucks and Viktor Arvidsson to the Boston Bruins, both for draft picks, while Connor Brown joined the New Jersey Devils, and John Klingberg also signed with the Sharks.