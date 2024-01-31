"Get Bettman out" "NBA is a bad product": Fans left debating over stark difference in NBA and NHL salary cap for the upcoming season

There's been a lot of debate among fans about the stark difference between the NBA and NHL salary caps for the upcoming season.

According to reports, the NBA expects the salary cap to be $141 million for the forthcoming 2024–25 season. The previous salary cap was projected to be $142 million, but the new one will still serve as a $5 million increase over this year's $136 million cap.

When it comes to comparisons, there's a huge contrast in salary caps between the NHL and NBA. The NHL salary cap for the current year is $83.5 million, which saw an increase of $1 million from the 2022–23 season.

Just like the NBA, the NHL is expected to see a rise in the salary cap, meaning the league expects its salary cap to rise from the current one to $87.7 million next season.

However, what's worth noting here is that despite the increase in the NHL salary cap, the NBA is way ahead with a difference of $53.3 million in the cap.

Here's what fans said on X, formerly Twitter, on the NHL salary cap comparison to the NBA for the upcoming season. One fan tweeted:

"The NHL sucks at business. Always has. Get Bettman out and put in someone who can move the game forward."

Another chimed in:

"NBA is a bad product especially in the regular season and a big reason is the inflated salaries. Not sustainable."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Most people will see it as good news": Gary Bettman delivers thoughts on the NHL salary cap

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman stated in December that the league is projected to have an increase of $87.7 million in salary cap for the forthcoming 2024–25 season.

The National Hockey League's salary cap remained at $81.5 million from 2019 to 2021 due to the financial impact of COVID-19. The league's current salary cap is $83.5 million, which was a $1 million increase from the previous season.

With the salary cap expected to rise to $87.7 million for the next season, it will also mark the first time the NHL will see a rise of more than $4 million in salary cap since 2018-19.

Bettman stated that the league's revenue projection for this year is $6.2 billion and that the salary cap increase will be good news for the majority of hockey fans (via NHL.com):

"I think most people will see it as good news," Bettman said of the salary cap increasing."