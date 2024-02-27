"Get out there and fight someone again!": NHL fans react to Matt Rempe sporting a black eye in practice

During a recent New York Rangers practice, all eyes were on Matt Rempe as he sported a visibly swollen and blackened left eye, sparking a flurry of reactions from NHL fans. Senior NHL writer at ESPN, Greg Wyshynski, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a photo of Rempe with the caption,

"The man of the hour, tower of power. @NYRangers."

Fans wasted no time in responding to the unexpected sight. One fan humorously quipped,

"‘Matt we need some energy! Get out there and fight someone again!’ ‘Yes coach.’"

Another NHL fan expressed concern about Rempe's well-being, hoping he wouldn't engage in another altercation too soon:

"I just hope he doesn't feel a need to go round 2 on Wednesday. Save it for Toronto or Florida, that or finish it fast enough to only hurt the knuckles."

Despite the visible injury, fans praised Rempe's toughness and dedication to his team.

"He swallowed some big haymakers, but kudos for the willingness tofight every game," one supporter commented.

One fan pointed out,

"All that fighting is gonna land him in long-term CTE before he's thirty"

Matt Rempe got into four fights in his first five NHL games

In the 2024 Stadium Series, Matt Rempe made history as the first player to make his NHL debut in an outdoor game, filling in for injured veteran Blake Wheeler for the New York Rangers against the New York Islanders.

The Calgary native, known for his physical style, played 43 games for the Hartford Wolfpack, notching eight goals and four assists.

Ahead of his NHL debut, Rempe expressed excitement.

"I think I'd handle it well," Rempe said (via NHL.com). "I play a hard, physical game that runs on adrenaline. I think I'm going to be juiced up to the max, so I think I'm going to be buzzing out there. It'd be unreal. How can you not be going with all the fans and outdoors? This is pure hockey."

On his first shift, he fought with Islanders' Matt Martin, lasting 37 seconds. Despite this, Rempe sealed the Rangers' 6-5 comeback win with the game-winning goal. He continued his physical play, engaging in fights in subsequent games.

Coach Peter Laviolette praised Rempe's impact.

“Rempe came in here and provided exactly what we wanted him to do.”

Rempe reflected on his eventful first week.

"Very eventful first week. I’m loving it," Rempe told ABC. "I want to bring that physicality, that edge to the team, bring speed, fly in there, bang bodies, go to the net and I think I’m doing that. I’m having so much fun."

With his impressive debut, Matt Rempe adds depth to the Rangers' lineup as they push towards the playoffs.