After just three games at the NHL level, Gabe Perreault will be a healthy scratch for the first time in his career on Wednesday night.

Perreault will be replaced by forward Brett Berard when the New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers in a must-win game at Madison Square Garden.

Head coach Peter Laviolette has been heavily scrutinized throughout the 2024-25 season, and this decision is only further dialing up the heat.

Ranger fans have been reacting to the lineup news of Gabe Perreault being scratched, shared by reporter Vince Z. Mercogliano on X (formerly Twitter), and they are not happy, to say the least.

"Get rid of Coach and GM as soon as possible," one fan wrote.

"Everything Lav did last year is completely tarnished. What an absolute loser," another fan wrote.

"Same typical stuff with the rookies. Never giving them an actually chance," added another fan.

More fans are expressing their displeasure with the move.

"HE HAS A HISTORY OF BURRYING YOUNG TALENT. HE’S GOTTA GO," one fan wrote on X.

"At what point does the organization look in the mirror and say “whatever it is we’re doing doesn’t work for these young guys"?," wrote another fan.

"This is a sick joke to cap off a miserable season," added one last fan.

Rangers fans are furious as the team is closing in on missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign.

Gabe Perreault has yet to record his first NHL point

Gabe Perreault is still seeking his first career point in the NHL.

Through three games, the 19-year-old has failed to touch the scoresheet while averaging 13:31 of ice time per game. It's a small sample size, but Perreault is used to producing points at an elite rate, so he'd surely like to get the money off his back sooner rather than later.

However, it can't be ignored how difficult a situation it is for the Rangers' first-round pick (23rd overall) from the 2023 draft, having to jump on a moving train at such a critical point in the season. It remains to be seen whether Gabe Perreaull will re-enter the lineup when the team is in Long Island to face the Islanders on Thursday night.

Perreault will be watching from the press box when the Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST at Madison Square Garden.

