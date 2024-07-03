"Get out of this state, you are not welcome here": NHL fans react as Maple Leafs announce affiliation with ECHL team Cincinnati Cyclones

The Toronto Maple Leafs have partnered with the Cincinnati Cyclones in the ECHL starting 2024-25. They previously worked with the Newfoundland Growlers, who are no longer operating.

General manager Brad Treliving is excited and pointed out support for player development resources.

"We are excited to embark on this new partnership with the Cincinnati Cyclones," Treliving said. "This is a significant investment for our hockey club as we look to provide our players with the best resources available to support their growth and professional development."

NHL fans reacted to the news of the partnership between the Maple Leafs and the Cyclones on X.

“Ohio will never have the passion. Get out of this state. You are NOT welcome here,” one fan said.

“I will never stop hoping for Columbus to go full Ohio and affiliate with Cincy but this is still pretty rad,” one fan commented.

“Now if we could just end the affiliation between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Clowns,” one X user said.

"As a leafs fan who loves the city of Cincinnati, this is a massive W,” one fan tweeted.

“Their fans lobbied a complaint against my echl hockey club for swear words they heard during a game. but cool, I guess,” a fan said.

“Letting the Growlers and pro hockey in NL die really sucks,” a fan tweeted.

The Cyclones, based in Cincinnati since 1990, play in the Western Conference's Central Division at Heritage Bank Center.

Cincinnati Cyclones excited to team up with Toronto Maple Leafs for NHL player development

Cincinnati becomes the Leafs' secondary ECHL affiliate and primary affiliate for the AHL's Toronto Marlies. This move shows the Leafs' dedication to developing talent from ECHL to NHL, continuing their past affiliations with teams like Orlando and Reading.

The Cyclones general manager, Kristin Ropp, is thrilled about their new partnership with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“We are thrilled to be associated with an organization with such a storied history as the Toronto Maple Leafs,” Ropp said (via NHL.com). “To partner with an organization that places value in the development of players from the ECHL through the AHL and into the NHL is truly exciting.”

Players like Bobby McMann and Timothy Liljegren have used their ECHL experience on their way to the Leafs, showing the league's role as a vital path for future NHL stars. The Cyclones' season starts in October, continuing their hockey legacy in Cincinnati.

