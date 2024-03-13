"Get the trash patch off the jersey": Detroit Red Wings fans demand removal of newest jersey sponsor Priority Waste's patch after 7-3 loss to Sabres

The frustration among Detroit Red Wings fans about the new jersey sponsor patch is heating up, especially with each defeat, as the end of the regular season inches closer.

On Tuesday, the Red Wings suffered a crushing 7-3 defeat to the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center. That extended the Red Wings' losing streak to six games, having not won since beating the Capitals 8-3 on Feb. 27.

Two days after their win against Washington, the Detroit Red Wings announced their partnership with Priority Waste, their first jersey sponsor. The Red Wings never had corporate sponsorship on their iconic red and white jerseys with the winged logo before.

The jerseys feature a small Priority logo stitched on the right shoulder, but the Priority Waste logo has displeased a large number of Red Wings fans online.

That has led to the perception among fans that the patch logo has become a curse for the club, accounting for their recent losing streak. Here's how Detroit Red Wings fans reacted to the defeat to the Buffalo Sabres.

One tweeted:

"Get the trash patch off the jersey"

Another wrote:

"Best way to solve a problem is acknowledge there is one. Dump the patch..."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

The Red Wings were on an impressive six-game winning streak before playing with the new jersey patch, but they have yet to win since then.

For obvious reasons, the idea of adding jersey advertisements has never been popular among fans, especially in North American sports.

How Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings

The Buffalo Sabres had a dominant start to the game, scoring four times in the first period. Zach Benson scored three points, while Bowen Byram, Jordan Greenway, and Tage Thompson accumulated two points apiece for Buffalo.

Meanwhile, Lucas Raymond, Ben Chiarot and Jake Walma were the three goalscorers for the Red Wings in the defeat. Despite a six-game losing streak, the Detroit Red Wings are tied with the New York Islanders (72 points) for the second wild card in the East.

The Red Wings only trail the Islanders by a point percentage of .554. They will be up against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.