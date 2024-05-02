"Getting in before this breaks the internet" - NHL fans react to Vancouver Canucks' shoutout to Punjabi popstar Diljit Dosanjh

The Vancouver Canucks recently stirred up quite the buzz on social media with a post that caught the attention of not only their devoted hockey fanbase but also fans of Punjabi popstar Diljit Dosanjh.

In a surprising move, the Canucks shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) with the following caption along with a tag to Diljit Dosanjh's X account:

"Vibe Teri Meri Mildi Aa."

What made this post particularly intriguing was the accompanying image showing Dosanjh sporting a black jacket adorned with the Vancouver Canucks logo.

NHL fans wasted no time reacting to this unexpected shoutout, with their responses reflecting a wide range of sentiments.

One fan, clearly anticipating the viral potential of the post, remarked:

"Getting in before this breaks the internet."

"Greatest tweet ever," another exclaimed.

However, some fans couldn't resist injecting a bit of humor and skepticism into the conversation.

"Lol this is why you guys gonna lose first round," one skeptic jokingly remarked.

Despite the jest, it's apparent that the Canucks' acknowledgment of Dosanjh's influence resonated with many, as evidenced by a fan's supportive comment.

"Ok this is dope. Good on the Canucks recognizing their fanbase," the fan commented.

"Should of got him to drop the puck. Instantly 1 million followers added to Canucks account," one fan even humorously suggested.

"Woke Canucks at it again. Catering to the Indian community more than our government does," one fan wrote, highlighting the team's inclusivity.

Nashville Predators secure 2-1 victory in pivotal Game 5 against Vancouver Canucks

In a pivotal Game 5 of the first-round playoff series between the Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks, the Predators secured a 2-1 victory to keep their season alive.

Roman Josi and Alexandre Carrier scored goals for Nashville, with Filip Forsberg assisting on both tallies. Juuse Saros stood strong in goal with 19 saves, while rookie Arturs Silovs made 20 stops for the Vancouver Canucks.

Despite Vancouver's early pressure and Nikita Zadorov breaking the deadlock in the third period, the Predators rallied with a power-play goal by Josi and Carrier's decisive strike to narrow the series deficit to 3-2.

Predators coach Andrew Brunette praised his team's resilience and the performance of key players, emphasizing their commitment to their style of play despite the challenges posed by the Canucks.

“All year they’ve kind of done it. Proud of them, the resiliency they showed. It was tough,” Brunette said.

On the other side, Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller expressed frustration at missing the opportunity to close out the series at home and acknowledged the competitiveness of the Predators.

“It just sucks," Miller said

The game saw notable moments, including Silovs' impressive saves and Vancouver's penalty kill streak coming to an end with Josi's goal. Although Canucks coach Rick Tocchet considered challenging for goaltender interference on the Predators' go-ahead goal, he ultimately decided against it.

With the series heading back to Nashville for Game 6, both teams are gearing up for what promises to be a tight battle to advance in the playoffs.