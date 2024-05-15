"Give up coaching and become a mime": NHL fans in splits at Jim Montgomery's diving enactment after Mason Lohrei penalty 

NHL fans online were left laughing over Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery's funny diving act after a penalty was rewarded against defenseman Mason Lohrei in the second period.

Montgomery was frustrated with the penalty call and decided to express his frustration by mimicking the diving act done by the Panthers player, suggesting that it was an attempt to gain an advantage through a penalty.

Here's a video of the incident:

He didn't stop at the enactment there; he continued with the diving accusations, this time against Panthers center Sam Bennett. This came after Mason Lohrei was assessed a two-minute minor for hooking against Eetu Luostarinen.

NHL fans had hilarious reactions to Jim Montgomery's enactment and wasted no time sharing their thoughts on X/Twitter. One fan tweeted:

"Give up coaching and become a mime, I see potential."

Another fan chimed in and humorously tried to make Jim Montogomery remember a similar incident in the series:

"Monty knows a thing or two about reconginzing a dive ... his Captain gives him great examples to go by."

"Haven’t seen a team dive like this since the early 2000s Canadiens," one X user tweeted.

"Bro is just having fun at this point," another said.

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

One fan opined:

For a sport filled with men, this guy is a clown. Has any coach cried more than him?"

One fan described the moment as a display of Jim Montgomery's passion and his winning mentality for the Bruins:

"This Coach CARES. He doesn’t care about the money, he wants to win."

"I mean, he wasn’t wrong. Also? Funniest mime EVER," another wrote.

"Dude got cross checked in the head lmao," one commented.

Jim Montgomery's Boston Bruins avoid elimination in Game 5

The Boston Bruins avoided elimination from the playoffs after beating the Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 5 on Tuesday night. The Bruins began their series with a win in Game 1 but suffered defeat in three consecutive games after.

The Bruins trail the Panthers 3-2 in the series following their recent victory. Morgan Geekie made it 1-0 for the Bruins after scoring on a pass from Jake DeBrusk at 4:49 of the first period. Boston dominated the period and outshot the Panthers 13-4.

In the second period, Sam Reinhart tied it 1-1 for the Panthers after he poked in Aaron Ekblad's rebound and scored from the low post 6:23 into the period. Charlie McAvoy's goal at 10:25 was the winner for the Bruins.

McAvoy garnered two points while Jeremy Swayman ended the night with 28 saves for the Boston Bruins.

Game 6 takes place at TD Garden on Friday where Montgomery's charges will look to force a Game 7.