"Give it to me": Vincent Trocheck's wife Hillary has hialrious interaction with pet Golden Retriever

Vincent Trocheck’s wife, Hillary, shared a funny Sunday moment with their Golden Retriever on Instagram. She shared stories featuring her pet dog with her followers.

The first story showed the dog lying on a bed next to Hillary. He gently pulled her hand toward him, clearly wanting to be petted. When she paused, he slid his head under her hand, asking for more rubs. Hillary responded with soft pats and the dog looked completely relaxed. He then grabbed her hand with his paw and rested his head on the pillow beside her. Hillary added:

“I love you,” capturing the calm and loving moment.

In the second story, the dog was outside and found a piece of garbage. He carried it across the driveway and into the house, as if trying to help. Hillary watched him walk in proudly, but instead of handing it over, the dog stopped, looked unsure, then dropped it. The garbage rolled down the stairs. Hillary thought it was funny and captioned the clip with:

“Hahahah.”

Vincent Trocheck’s wife, Hillary shared on Instagram @hillarytrocheck

The photos showed both quiet and playful sides of their bond. Whether cuddling or laughing, Hillary and her dog seem very close.

Hillary and Vincent Trocheck have been together since their teenage years. They got married in July 2019. Hillary often shares moments from their family life, including time with their two sons, Lennon and Leo. Hillary takes good care of her family and Trocheck explained her importance in a 2021 Mother's Day wish, saying:

"Happy Mother’s Day @hillarytrocheck Lennon, Leo, the dogs and myself would be absolutely lost without you. Thanks for being the rock of this family. We love you!"

Vincent Trocheck played a role in J.T. Miller getting traded to NY Rangers

Vincent Trocheck also played a small part in helping J.T. Miller come to the New York Rangers. Rangers general manager Chris Drury asked Trocheck if Miller might be open to joining the team. Trocheck spoke to Miller, who later agreed it was a good fit.

The two are longtime friends and their wives, Hillary and Natalie, spent time together in Vancouver before the trade. Both wives joked that their husbands should play on the same team.

"The two of them, they were pushing us: 'Oh you guys have got to get this trade done!'" Trocheck said, via Yard Barker. "We're like, 'We don't have any say.'"

Although Trocheck didn’t push the trade, his talks with Miller helped make the deal possible for both sides.

