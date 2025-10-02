"Give Wolf an all expenses paid trip to Cabo, and tank for McKenna": CGY fans dejected after Canucks' 8-1 beatdown of Flames

Fans lit up social media after the Vancouver Canucks crushed the Calgary Flames 8-1 in Wednesday’s preseason matchup. Max Sasson (two goals), while Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Tyler Myers, Derek Forbort, Aatu Räty, and Quinn Hughes scored for Vancouver. Goalie Kevin Lankinen stopped 29 of 30 shots.The lone goal for Calgary came from Joel Farabee. Ivan Prosvetov gave up five goals on 19 shots before being pulled for Logan Cooley, who surrendered three more on just seven shots.Reactions poured in online, with one fan joking,“I see two options. Either Wolf plays all 82, or we give Wolf an all expenses paid trip to Cabo for the winter and tank for McKenna,” one fan said, referring to Flames goalie Dustin Wolf and top prospect Gavin McKenna.Prime Minister of Pylons @PuckFuddleCGYLINK@NHLFlames I see two options. Either Wolf plays all 82, or we give Wolf an all expenses paid trip to Cabo for the winter and tank for McKennaAnother fan wrote,&quot;Already in mid season form. Can’t wait for 16th overall pick&quot;A mess @allhopeismarvelLINK@NHLFlames Already in mid season form. Can’t wait for 16th overall pick 🔥Here are some fan reactions:&quot;Love the Canucks effort and speed. Hughes wasn’t even trying and made the Flames whole lineup look like novice scrubs&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Nice looks, very promising! Let's see if this keeps going! Just wonder probably Calgary might be brutal on the home opener ... but let's not get pessimistic!&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;I know it’s preseason but the Canucks literally skated circles around you, no way Huska will be happy&quot; a user commented.&quot;Quick reminder that the flames have two back to backs within a week to start the season&quot; another user wrote.Next up, the Canucks close out preseason against the Oilers on Friday, while the Flames finish against the Jets the same night.Calgary Flames HC Ryan Huska on 8-1 preseason loss to the CanucksCalgary Flames head coach Ryan Huska didn’t hold back after his team’s 8-1 preseason loss to the Canucks. He admitted it was a rough night, saying he didn’t like much of the game.“I didn't like our game at all. I thought we had three players that maybe were good tonight.&quot; Huska said.When asked about the goaltending, Huska defended his netminders, saying:&quot;To me it was tough one for both of those guys, because of what we did in front of them, so it was tough one to evaluate, and it's almost a little bit unfair in that reagrd.&quot;As for how concerning the performance was, Huska acknowledged that it definitely raised red flags. He explained that if the players don’t commit to playing the Flames’ style the right way, the results simply won’t follow.