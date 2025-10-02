  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Calgary Flames
  • "Give Wolf an all expenses paid trip to Cabo, and tank for McKenna": CGY fans dejected after Canucks' 8-1 beatdown of Flames

"Give Wolf an all expenses paid trip to Cabo, and tank for McKenna": CGY fans dejected after Canucks' 8-1 beatdown of Flames

By ARJUN B
Published Oct 02, 2025 05:22 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn
CGY fans dejected after Canucks' 8-1 beatdown of Flames - Source: Imagn

Fans lit up social media after the Vancouver Canucks crushed the Calgary Flames 8-1 in Wednesday’s preseason matchup. Max Sasson (two goals), while Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Tyler Myers, Derek Forbort, Aatu Räty, and Quinn Hughes scored for Vancouver. Goalie Kevin Lankinen stopped 29 of 30 shots.

Ad

The lone goal for Calgary came from Joel Farabee. Ivan Prosvetov gave up five goals on 19 shots before being pulled for Logan Cooley, who surrendered three more on just seven shots.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reactions poured in online, with one fan joking,

“I see two options. Either Wolf plays all 82, or we give Wolf an all expenses paid trip to Cabo for the winter and tank for McKenna,” one fan said, referring to Flames goalie Dustin Wolf and top prospect Gavin McKenna.
Ad

Another fan wrote,

"Already in mid season form. Can’t wait for 16th overall pick"
Ad

Here are some fan reactions:

"Love the Canucks effort and speed. Hughes wasn’t even trying and made the Flames whole lineup look like novice scrubs" one fan wrote.
"Nice looks, very promising! Let's see if this keeps going! Just wonder probably Calgary might be brutal on the home opener ... but let's not get pessimistic!" another fan wrote.
Ad
"I know it’s preseason but the Canucks literally skated circles around you, no way Huska will be happy" a user commented.
"Quick reminder that the flames have two back to backs within a week to start the season" another user wrote.

Next up, the Canucks close out preseason against the Oilers on Friday, while the Flames finish against the Jets the same night.

Ad

Calgary Flames HC Ryan Huska on 8-1 preseason loss to the Canucks

Calgary Flames head coach Ryan Huska didn’t hold back after his team’s 8-1 preseason loss to the Canucks. He admitted it was a rough night, saying he didn’t like much of the game.

“I didn't like our game at all. I thought we had three players that maybe were good tonight." Huska said.
Ad
Ad

When asked about the goaltending, Huska defended his netminders, saying:

"To me it was tough one for both of those guys, because of what we did in front of them, so it was tough one to evaluate, and it's almost a little bit unfair in that reagrd."

As for how concerning the performance was, Huska acknowledged that it definitely raised red flags. He explained that if the players don’t commit to playing the Flames’ style the right way, the results simply won’t follow.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications