"Gives me hope life isn't over after 35" - NHL fans react to Alex Ovechkin's unlikely meal choice ahead of Maple Leafs clash

Recently, NHL fans caught a glimpse of Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin's pre-game meal choice. Soon, it ignited a range of reactions across social media platforms.

B/R Open Ice shared a video featuring Ovechkin with his traditional Subway sandwich and Flamin' Hot Cheetos, fueling up for the Capitals' clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The caption highlighted Ovechkin's incredible durability and pursuit of the NHL's goals record, adding a playful note about his meal being powered by Subway and Cheetos.

The caption reads:

"Alex Ovechkin is 38 years old, incredibly durable, and chasing down the NHL’s goals record. Powered by Subway and Cheetos."

Fans quickly chimed in with varied opinions. One fan applauded Ovechkin's legendary status.

"If he breaks the record fantastic. But he has nothing left to prove. Probably the greatest pure goal scorer ever. Stanley cup champion. 1 of the best to ever play. All with 1 franchise. Eat those cheetos sir. You've earned em."

Another fan humorously predicted Alex Ovechkin's future physique post-retirement.

"When Ovie retires, he will balloon up like a fat Russian oligarch on a yacht. He has never been a nutrition and workout warrior, when he hangs around the Caps organization in retirement, people will whisper about how badly he has let himself go."

One more fan highlighted the commonness of sandwiches in NHL players' diets,

"You guys are acting like he’s eating a pregame chocolate cake. A sandwich is not an insane meal for an athlete to eat."

Alex Ovechkin's Capitals keep their playoff hopes alive with 4-3 win

In a crucial game for the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, Dylan Strome, hungry for playoff hockey after missing out in the 2020 bubble, stepped up with two goals (24th and 25th), including the overtime winner, leading the team to a vital 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

In that game, Strome set a career-high in goals.

"Happy to chip in and contribute," Strome said (h/t ESPN). "It’s a lot of fun to play. Everyone wants to thrive in the big games and play games that really matter. It feels like that right now, and we’re trying our best.”

The Capitals were propelled forward by Charlie Lindgren's 30 saves, which were instrumental in securing the win and improving their postseason position.

Despite Detroit's resilience, which came in as goals from Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane, their consecutive losses may impact their playoff chances. With just nine games left, the Red Wings face a tough challenge to secure a playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the Capitals aim to continue their impressive form, aiming to prove skeptics wrong about their playoff prospects.