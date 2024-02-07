Glenn Healy narrates story of how the Stanley Cup got stolen from a New York City bar

During a recent segment of the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, former New York Rangers goalie Glenn Healy shared a fascinating tale of how the Stanley Cup got stolen from a New York City bar.

Healy and Nick Kypreos were members of the Rangers' 1994 Stanley Cup-winning team. After the parade celebrating the Blue Shirts' 1994 victory, Healy and Kypreos decided to have some fun at McSorley's, the oldest Irish bar in New York City.

"After the parade, we had to go up to MTV to do an interview. Nick Kypreos and I said, Why don't we stop at the oldest Irish bar in New York City? McSorley's great idea: we'll stop there right there, sawdust on the floor, then we sell beer; it's darker light, whatever."

The duo brought the Stanley Cup with them to continue their celebration. But while they were having a great time, the unthinkable happened: Lord Stanley vanished right before their eyes, leaving Healy and Kypreos shocked and confused at the same time:

"So we got out, bringing the cup to Kypper, and I was proud that it could be looked around.

"Where's the cup? I am like Kypper; you had the cup. He goes, Oh no, you had the cup. I said, Do I look like I have the cup? So here we are. Two guys had nothing to do with winning it.

Glenn Healy revealed that the New York City police put on an APB to help find the missing Stanley Cup. They found that the Cup ended up just 15 blocks away; an Irish guy took the Cup home.

"We lost the cup in New York City. So you know ABP goes out to all the police, and there was like 15 blocks away some party. Some Irish guy took the cup and decided to bring it home."

Expand Tweet

It just goes to show that even after the victory, the journey of the Stanley Cup still has some surprising twists and turns.

How long did Stanley Cup winner Glenn Healy play for the Blue Shirts?

Glenn Healy

Healy made his way to the NHL as an undrafted player and was signed by the LA Kings in the 1985-86 season. The goaltender played for three seasons for the Kings before joining the New York Rangers in the 1989-90 season.

He spent four seasons with the Blue Shirts and also won a Stanley Cup with them in 1994. Following his stint in New York, he played for four more years with the Maple Leafs before hanging up his skates in 2001.

Overall, Healy, in his 15-year-long NHL career, posted a 166-190-47 record with a 3.37 GAA and a .887 SV% in 437 games.