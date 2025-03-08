GM Don Sweeney lifts the lid on Brad Marchand's shocking trade from Bruins; hints at former captain's potential return to Boston

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney spoke after trading Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers. The move surprised many fans as Marchand had spent his entire career with the Bruins, and we are talking about 16 seasons.

Discussions with Marchand started early in free agency. They had a gap in contract terms and could not reach an agreement. Speaking to the media at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday, Sweeney said the decision was difficult but necessary because of contract talks.

"Just had a gap. Deep down, we had been talking — from day two, I think, of free agency in terms of what his intentions were and where we were at. And we always had a bit of a term gap that took us a while, and felt that we had been able to bridge that," Sweeney said.

"But again, a player is more than entitled to have an understanding of what they think their market value is and do what’s best for them. And I have to always respect that."

The Bruins chose to give Brad Marchand a chance with another strong team.

"There’s never an ounce of me that won’t respect what that player thinks is best for him and his family. And that’s the decision that was made. And we had to make a really, really difficult decision to say, well, let’s give Brad another opportunity with a really good team."

Boston received a conditional second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. If Florida wins two playoff rounds in 2025 and Marchand plays at least half the games, the pick becomes a first-rounder. The Bruins will keep 50% of Marchand’s salary.

Don Sweeney hinted that Bruins captain Brad Marchand might return

Don Sweeney did not rule out a future return for Brad Marchand. He said they tried to re-sign him all year, and he didn't rule out the possibility.

"That’s probably a better question for Brad at this point in time, the emotions that he’s going through," Sweeney said. "I love Brad. I’ve said all along. We’ve been trying to sign Brad all year long. We just — had a gap there, and I respect where he believes his market value is. I hope he respects our position, because he’s beloved here. I would never close the door."

Marchand had 47 points in 61 games before his injury. He joins a Panthers team that beat Boston in the last two playoffs. Florida leads the Atlantic Division, while Boston is fighting for a playoff spot. The Panthers visit Boston on Tuesday, marking Brad Marchand's first game against the Bruins.

