GM Don Sweeney shares major update on Brad Marchand's future with Boston Bruins amid contract negotiations

Brad Marchand has been a Boston Bruin his whole career. However, for the first time, his future with the team appears to be very much up in question.

Ad

The 36-year-old is in the final season of an eight-year, $49,000,000 contract. It's been an up-and-down season for Marchand and the Bruins, which has led to trade speculation involving the captain.

General manager Don Sweeney was asked about where things stand on a new contract with Marchand during his media availability on Sunday.

"We've been in negotiations with Brad and communicating with him throughout the year," Sweeney said. "We'll have to have a conversation now the 4 Nations is over, and sit down with Brad and his representatives and have a clearer path in the next two weeks as to what his final outcome will be." (03:35)

Ad

Trending

Ad

It seems like Sweeney could indeed look to deal with the captain if there is no contract extension in place as the Bruins build toward the future.

Former NHLer and Sportsnet insider Nick Kypreos listed Brad Marchand in his most recent trade board. How Boston fares over the next two weeks will also play a big factor in how Sweeney handles the situation.

If they fall further out of playoff contention, the odds of Marchand being traded before the March 7 deadline will only increase. Teams would be lining up to acquire his services.

Ad

Brad Marchand remains productive in the later stages of his career

In the 16th season of his NHL career, Brad Marchand is still producing at a strong rate.

The star winger has registered 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) through 58 games, putting him on a 64-point full-season pace. He racked up 67 points in each of the previous two campaigns.

He's also a tremendous presence off the ice as captain of the Boston Bruins. That was on display at the 4 Nations Face-Off, where all his Team Canada teammates raved about his leadership and character in the locker room.

Marchand and the Bruins are back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a rivalry matchup. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles