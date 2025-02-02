Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin made his expectations clear for forward Elias Pettersson after trading J.T. Miller.

Speaking to the media on Saturday's availability, Allvin said that Pettersson, who signed an eight-year, $92.8 million, contract in March 2024, needs to improve his performance.

“That's part of being a professional hockey player, especially when you commit to that kind of contract,” Allvin said, per NHL.com.

The Vancouver Canucks traded Miller to the New York Rangers on Friday. In return, they received Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini, and a protected first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Miller had been an important player for the Canucks, recording 102 points last season. But with Miller gone, Pettersson must take on more responsibility.

Allvin said that he expects more from Pettersson.

“My expectation is higher on him than anyone else on our team, and I expect him to meet my expectation, and I expect him to meet his own expectation, and so far he has not done that," Allvin added.

Pettersson has had a tough season, with just 33 points in 45 games. He also struggled in the playoffs last season. Allvin added that Pettersson is aware of his disappointing performance and is working to improve.

"If you talk to him, he's disappointed, but he's aware of it, and I know that he's capable, and he will work at it.” Allvin said.

Despite the pressure on Pettersson, Allvin isn’t concerned. The trade wasn’t made to choose between Miller and Pettersson, but was a move to improve the team overall. Pettersson now has a chance to step up and meet the expectations placed on him.

Elias Pettersson is willing to take responsibility after Vancouver Canucks traded Miller

Elias Pettersson talked about the pressure of leading the Vancouver Canucks after J.T. Miller's trade to the Rangers. After the game against the Dallas Stars, which the Canucks lost 5-3, Pettersson said:

"Yeah, of course. I mean, but I'm on this I want that pressure, and means so I want that pressure, and it's up to me to take it."

Pettersson is willing to handle the pressure and lead the team now that Miller is gone.

The two had a tense relationship, which led to rumors of a rift. While Miller had a strong season last year, scoring 103 points, he struggled this season with 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 40 games before getting traded. Pettersson is now focused on stepping up for the Vancouver Canucks.

Meanwhile, Miller has shown his prowess by netting twice in a 6-3 loss to the Boston Bruins, his first game since returning to New York.

