Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin addressed the need for improvement in forward Elias Pettersson's game, on the Prime Monday Night panel.

During the second period of the Canucks' game against the Blues, Allvin talked about his team and various players. He also talked about Elias Pettersson, who has faced some criticism lately due to his drop in offensive production.

Allvin pointed out that the coaching staff is actively working with Pettersson to enhance his game, noting that the player is starting to show more urgency and involvement on the ice.

"The coaches are working with him, and I think he is starting to move his feet more, be more involved holding on to pucks. I think the game is so fast now, especially through the middle. You need speed, and when he utilizes his speed and his hockey sense, he's an elite player in the league," Allvin said.

Trending

Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller are heavily entangled in rumors. Allvin, though, chose not to comment on the speculations and mentioned that the team is focused on getting their players back in the coming days.

"I wouldn't comment on any rumours around there, but we're getting players back," he said. "We'll see if there's anything that makes sense for us here over the next couple of weeks," he added.

Expand Tweet

Pettersson, who has inked to a $92 million deal, has accumulated 31 points through 11 goals and 20 assists in 43 games this season.

Vancouver Canucks secure back-to-back wins

On Monday, the Vancouver Canucks secured their second consecutive win by defeating the St. Louis Blues 5-2 at Enterprise Center.

Expand Tweet

Conor Garland opened the scoring for the Canucks, putting them ahead 2:52 into the first period. He then doubled his tally, giving the Canucks a 2-0 advantage on the power play at 15:53.

The Canucks scored again on the power play, with J.T. Miller making it 3-0. Dylan Holloway scored for the Blues on the power play to cut the deficit at 10:08. However, Pius Suter's short-handed goal at 13:36 restored the Canucks' three-goal lead.

In the final period, Colton Parayko made it 4-2 for the Blues before Tyler Myers' empty-net goal at 17:57 sealed the win for the visitors. Garland, Quinn Hughes, Myers and Suter accumulated two points each, while Kevin Kankinen made 24 saves.

The Vancouver Canucks (22-17-10) play the Nashville Predators (18-23-7) next on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback