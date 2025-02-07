GM Stan Bowman confirms Edmonton Oilers eyeing left-shot D-man & forward ahead of trade deadline

The Edmonton Oilers are having another tremendous regular season. At 34-16-4, the Oilers sit with 72 points, leading the Pacific division and are third overall in the NHL.

With superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl playing at MVP levels in the prime of their careers, Edmonton is a favorite to win the Stanley Cup. That puts management in a position to be aggressive buyers leading up to the trade deadline.

TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun spoke to general manager Stan Bowman and shared his conversation in a recent article for the Athletic. He asked the Oilers GM what he's looking for ahead of the March 7th NHL trade deadline. Bowman spoke about wanting to add a forward.

Trending

"Depth-wise, I think we're going to add a defenseman it's probably going to be a lefty, we've got a lot of righties right now," Bowman said.

Expand Tweet

Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway was mentioned as a possible trade target for the Oilers. Greenway is a pending UFA in the final season of a three-year, $9,000,000 contract.

Bowman was also asked about the goaltending and praised the duo of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard for their play, questioning why there would be any speculation about the team adding a netminder.

Edmonton Oilers have leapfrogged Vegas Golden Knights to lead Pacific division

After a slow start to the season, the Edmonton Oilers have catapulted up to first place in the Pacific division.

The Oilers were 4-5-1 through their first 10 games, which included blowout losses to Winnipeg, Chicago and Columbus. Since then, Edmonton has dominated, going 30-11-3 accumulating 63 points which is the most of any team in the league in that span besides the Washington Capitals (67 points).

The two-headed monster of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have once again been the backbone of the team. Draisaitl's play has been particularly special, producing 81 points (38 goals, 43 assists) through 54 games this season. He leads the NHL in goals and ranks second in point scoring behind only Nathan MacKinnon (83 points).

His dominance is being appreciated as he currently owns the shortest odds to win the Hart Trophy on the FanDuel Sportsbook at -110. The Edmonton Oilers will be in action for a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night at Rogers Place. The puck drops at 9 p.m. EST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback